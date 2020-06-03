HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Twitter Reacts

Posted 7 hours ago

These celebrities, specifically Black ones, just can’t seem to stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Trina is the latest celeb who is currently facing the wrath of Twitter. The Miami rapper got herself in some serious trouble while discussing the curfew being extended by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez from 9PM to 6AM. Trina would go on to say it should start at 6PM to keep the “animals off the streets” to keep them from “acting like they escaped from a zoo to keep the streets nice and clean.”

We are sure Trick Daddy was there listening in utter disgust while trying his best to save his T and T morning show cohost at the same time from making a complete ass out of herself, but she wouldn’t even let him get a word in during her ridiculous 2-minute rant.

Trina would go on to complain about looting, the destruction of a friend’s store, which she admitted was insured, “Black on Black crime,” and more.

Trina doubled down on her stance, and Twitter is currently dragging her up and down timelines. The “Pull Over” rapper just gave her rival Khia even more ammo for her to use against her. You can peep the reactions to Trina’s ridiculousness in the gallery below.

