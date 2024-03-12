Listen Live

Top Six Muslim Women Podcast For You To Replace Your Music With This Ramadan

Published on March 12, 2024

Muslim woman wearing hijab and headphones listening to audiobooks and podcasts at home, satisfied and successful woman.

Source: Virojt Changyencham / Getty


Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide. During this month, fasting, prayer, reflection, and community efforts are highly encouraged. Offering sacrifices of things that are not lethal but are not of Allah, such as listening secular music is also encouraged, as fasting is not limited to just eating. Your diet consists of what you eat, what you watch, as well as what you listen to.

During this month, one of the most common things to do is fast while reading the Quran, the most sacred text of the muslim faith.

Not everyone is an avid reader, in which an audiobook could serve as an excellent replacement, but what if you just want to relate to other Muslims on their journey during Ramadan and beyond?

We have the perfect solution, podcasts! These digital audio shows cover, and could be centered any topic under the sun. There are multiple platforms that center their podcast of the Islamic religion.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we showcase six Muslim women with podcast centered around their faith, and we feel like this would be an excellent listen for you!

Muslim woman laughing recording a online streaming in a cafeteria

Source: alvaro gonzalez / Getty

Check Out the Six Muslim Women Podcast For You To Replace Your Music With This Ramadan Below!

Top Six Muslim Women Podcast For You To Replace Your Music With This Ramadan  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. The Healed Sister – Soumaya Ettouji

The Healed Sister - Soumaya Ettouji Source:Soumaya Ettouji

[CLICK HERE] to check out her podcast

[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram

[CLICK HERE] to check out her website

2. Your Muslim Girl Podcast – Fatima Saber

Your Muslim Girl Podcast - Fatima Saber Source:Fatima Saber

[CLICK HERE] to check out her podcast

 

3. Islamic Feelings

Islamic Feelings Source:Islamic Feelings

[CLICK HERE] to check out her podcast

[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram

 

4. Journey to Jannah – Naushin

Journey to Jannah - Naushin Source:Naushin

[CLICK HERE] to check out her podcast

5. Mindful Muslimah Speaks

Mindful Muslimah Speaks Source:other

[CLICK HERE] to check out her podcast

6. E-Muslimah

E-Muslimah Source:E-Muslimah

[CLICK HERE] to check out her podcast

