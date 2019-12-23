End Of The Year Wrap Up: Top News Stories Of 2019

1. 10. Omarosa Names The Person Trump Fears Most Source:AP Photo Omarosa Manigault Newman readily dropped names when Chris Matthews, bluntly asked her “who do you think Trump fears most?” “Rhona Graff, his personal secretary,” Manigault Newman said without even having to stop to think. “She knows everyone, she knows the role they play, she knows who knows who said what, when. She set up the meetings.” “If she is called to testify that would be the end of Donald Trump,” she added.

2. 9. Police Bodycam Shows California Rapper Wasn’t Awake When Police ‘Executed’ Him Source:Law offices of John Burria The family of a 20-year-old California rapper who was fatally shot by police in a Taco Bell drive-thru in March said an officer’s bodycam footage shows the victim was not awake when the trigger happy cops opened fire. Willie McCoy appeared to be scratching himself, not grabbing for a weapon, as law officials alleged. “What we saw was a sleeping man,” David Harrison, a cousin of McCoy said. “He reaches with his right arm to his left shoulder, scratching. He wasn’t awake. There wasn’t enough time for him to wake up.”

3. 8. David Ortiz Shooting Source:PR Photos Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was hospitalized in June following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic. Six people were arrested in connection to the shooting and Ortiz has recovered from his injuries.

4. 7. Newlywed Pastor And Her Husband Found Shot Dead In Bed A retired New Haven police officer and his pastor wife were both found shot dead in their bed in November during a welfare check. The bodies of the two victims LaRhonda Jones, 48, and Eric Jones, 54, were found inside their condo after LaRhonda failed to show up at work, and her sister and employer alerted police. According to the Christian Post, for just over a year, LaRhonda served as the assistant pastor at RIM City Church in Connecticut. Eric Jones retired from the New Haven Police Department in 2012 after 20 years on the force.

5. 6. Six Of Nine Dayton Victims Were African-American; Shooter’s Sister Among Dead Source:AP Photo On August 4, 2019, Connor Stephen Betts, 24, fatally shot nine people and wounded 17 others using an AR-15 style pistol near the entrance of the Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, Ohio. Betts was fatally shot by responding police officers seconds after firing his first shot.

6. 5. Mom In Hospital After Attack, Not Aware Her 3 Kids Were Killed Kamaria Nelson was in the hospital for nearly three weeks after she was severely wounded in an attack at Texas her apartment that claimed the lives of her three small children. Her father, Taurus Nelson, told ABC13 Eyewitness News she was recovering, but not aware that her kids, who range in age from 2 months to 5 years old, were gone. The family decided not to share that fact for the sake of her own health. Kamaria’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Junaid Mehmood, is accused of killing the three children on Jan. 3.

7. 4. Chicago Grad Student Arrested For ‘Stealing’ His Own Car Awarded $1.25M Source:Getty A Chicago suburb agreed to pay a former doctoral student $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit alleging police officers tackled him to the ground and arrested him for stealing a car that turned out to be his own. Evanston City Manager Wally Bobkiewicz confirmed a settlement was reached with Lawrence Crosby, who was 25 and an engineering doctoral student at Northwestern University in 2015 when the incident occurred.

8. 3. Daughters, 12 And 14, Charged With Killing Mother In Mississippi Erica Hall’s life ended in front of her own house. She was found bloodied in the yard in front of her modest home in Magnolia, Mississippi. Reports say the knife that killed her was left in her back. But the biggest shock is not that the 32-year-old mother of four was found dead. It was that her 12 and 14-year-old daughters are accused of the crime. Family members said Hall was home alone with the two girls when an argument occurred. “It was her gun. It was in her car,” said the girls aunt, Robin Coney. “So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.” After the murder, Coney said the girls walked into the night asking neighbors for a ride to McComb because their grandmother had just died. Amariyona Hall, 14, who was charged as an adult was released from the Pike County Jail on a $10,000 bond in March. Her 12-year-year-old sister is being prosecuted as a juvenile. A defense lawyer suggested at a March 5 hearing that the girls killed their mother in self-defense and that sheriff’s deputies may have questioned them improperly.

9. 2. ‘I Can’t Die, I Got Kids, I Can’t Die’ – Man Shot 18 Times Goes Back To Work Source:AP Photo Terry Smith was sitting in his car in New Orleans during break from work on March 24, when he was shot by a stranger 18 times. According to reports, the shooter was 25-year-old Kwane Brown, who was making one last random stop during a three-state crime spree after shooting a woman in Georgia, robbing a gas station in Alabama, then parking in the French Quarter with a Glock 9mm. Smith’s survival instincts kicked in, “That’s the first initial thing I thought about, just driving off. Just getting away,” he said. As Smith waited for an ambulance, he thought about his fiancée and two children, a 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. “I can’t die. That’s the only thing. I can’t die. I got kids. I can’t die.” Though Smith was shot three times in the head, once in the face, multiple times in the chest and both arms, the bullets did not damage any major organs or blood vessels. Smith’s first phone call after being given the all clear by doctors, was to his boss. He returned to his job in the French Quarter in June.