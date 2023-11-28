Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish apparently spent hers driving under the influence, which resulted in her arrest early Friday morning.

According to TMZ, Haddish had just performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free community Thanksgiving feast, which took place Thursday night. Around 5:45 a.m. the next morning, police in Beverly Hills received calls about a running car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive with the driver slumped over behind the steering wheel. It turned out that person was Haddish, who had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Fortunately, the Girls Trip actress hadn’t caused an accident, but Haddish was arrested and charged with DUI and then released later that day. Notably, this was not Haddish’s first DUI charge or her first time falling asleep behind the wheel in the past year.

This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, who was also busted under similar circumstances back in January 2022 … that time in the Atlanta area. Peachtree City PD also responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel. When they responded to the area, they found Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood. She was booked for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and, according to court records, she’s scheduled to go to trial December 4 for that case. Haddish’s latest arrest has, of course, become a cause of concern for the Here Today comedian. Some on social media posted a video supposedly taken a week or so before the arrest of Haddish angrily venting about her kindness being taken advantage of in the industry.

Others noted that, these days, it’s almost never a positive thing when Haddish is trending.

TMZ also reported that after her release, Haddish appeared to joke about the recent DUI in front of another audience saying, “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform.”

All jokes aside, whatever Haddish is going through, hopefully, she pulls it together. Catching a DUI after falling asleep behind the wheel twice is definitely a sign of larger issues. This time, neither she nor anyone else was hurt, but maybe next time everyone won’t be so lucky.

See how social media’s reacting to her latest arrest below.

