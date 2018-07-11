#DoTheShiggy , #InMyFeelingsChallenge , #ShiggyShow

Things Your Kids Know: What Is The #InMyFeelingsChallenge?

Posted July 11, 2018

This summer’s viral dance challenge has finally arrived! The #InMyFeelingsChallenge is taking social media by storm thanks to Drake and an Instagram star who goes by the name of “The Shiggy Show.” The dance challenge, is people showing off dance moves that “act out” the lyrics of Drake’s song “In My Feelings.” This became a thing after Shiggy posted a video of himself interpreting lyrics. The caption to the video used the hashtags, #InMyFeelingsChallenge and #DotheShiggy, and now thousands of fans, and even some of your favorite celebs are in their feelings and doing the Shiggy!

1. Mr. Shiggy Himself….Where It All Started!

#Mood : KEKE Do You Love Me ? 😂😂😂 @champagnepapi #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on

2. These Cuties Did Their Thing!

3. Alright Now! We See You!

4. Lala Said She Didn’t Know How To #DoTheShiggy….Then She Popped Out With A Whole Routine!

5. Ahh How Cute Are These Lil Babies?!

6. Ciara Showed Us That This Momma Still Go It!

7. YASSSS For The Saxophone!

8. #InMyFeelingsChallenge At Work!

9. Do The Shiggy In Prison?? Not Sure How They Pulled This One Off But They Nailed It!

10. This Dentist Is In His Feelings Too! (Come Through Rhythm)

11. Drake Hit The Shiggy On Stage!

12. Christian Combs & Cashden Wharf Have Been Named The Winners On Social Media

13. Go Mommas!

14. K. Michelle Came Through With A Slight Stroll!

15. Odell Of Course Had To Get In On The Fun!

