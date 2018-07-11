Things Your Kids Know: What Is The #InMyFeelingsChallenge?

This summer’s viral dance challenge has finally arrived! The #InMyFeelingsChallenge is taking social media by storm thanks to Drake and an Instagram star who goes by the name of “The Shiggy Show.” The dance challenge, is people showing off dance moves that “act out” the lyrics of Drake’s song “In My Feelings.” This became a thing after Shiggy posted a video of himself interpreting lyrics. The caption to the video used the hashtags, #InMyFeelingsChallenge and #DotheShiggy, and now thousands of fans, and even some of your favorite celebs are in their feelings and doing the Shiggy!