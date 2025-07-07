Netflix has canceled The Residence after just one season, despite major buzz and Shonda Rhimes’ name behind it. The murder mystery series, set inside the White House and starring Uzo Aduba, blended political drama with elite scandal—but it didn’t survive Netflix’s ruthless renewal formula.

Its cancellation sparked backlash online, especially as The Residence featured a Black woman lead and leaned into smart, original storytelling. Many fans felt the show never had a real shot to find its audience.

Sadly, this isn’t new.

Black-led and Black-created series have a history of short runs, even when reviews are strong and social engagement is high. From genre-defying dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, many promising shows have been pulled before their time.

Now, viewers are asking why stories that center Black experiences often face the quickest cuts.

Here are 15 more Black-led or Black-created shows that were canceled far too soon.

The Residence Canceled by Netflix—And It’s Not the Only Black-Led Show Cut Too Soon was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. The Residence (Netflix, 2025) Shondaland’s White House whodunnit starring Uzo Aduba was canceled after one season despite strong ratings and high production costs. 2. Lovecraft Country (HBO, 2020) Misha Green’s genre-bending horror series mixed supernatural terror and racism before ending in just one season. 3. The Get Down (Netflix, 2016–17) Baz Luhrmann’s musical homage to 1970s NYC hip-hop earned acclaim but was axed early due to budget concerns. 4. Rap Sh!t (HBO Max, 2022) Issa Rae’s musical comedy got cultural buzz—and cancellation—after a single season. 5. The Porter (CBC/BET+, 2022) A well-received Canadian drama about Black railway workers ended too soon despite award nominations. 6. Survival of the Thickest (Netflix, 2023) A bold, body-positive comedy-drama starring Danielle Macdonald, canceled after one season despite a loyal fanbase and critical praise. 7. Our Kind of People (Fox, 2021) Lee Daniels’s insider drama spotlighting Black elites ended after one season on network TV. 8. Kindred (FX, 2022) A sci-fi adaptation of Octavia Butler’s novel received praise but saw only one season. 9. The Other Black Girl (Hulu, 2023) A high-profile Onyx Collective adaptation pulled after its debut season. 10. Rebel (BET, 2017) John Singleton–backed police drama ended abruptly after nine episodes. 11. Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix, 2020) All-Black sketch comedy ended after one run. 12. Riches (Amazon Prime, 2022) A British family drama focusing on Black wealth ended after one season. 13. Kaos (Netflix, 2024) A Greek-mythology satire starring Jeff Goldblum ended early despite praise. 14. #blackAF (Netflix, 2020) Kenya Barris comedy renewed then reversed, canceled after its first season. 15. Black Cake (own production, 2025) Beautifully detailed cultural drama that fans loved but saw no follow-up. 16. How to Die Alone (Hulu, 2025) The genre-bending dramedy sparked social buzz but ended after season one. 17. Three Little Birds (ITV, 2023) Lenny Henry’s Windrush-era drama earned praise before its first season ended. 18. Honorable Mention: Girlfriends (8 seasons) A trailblazing comedy-drama about four Black women navigating friendship and careers, lasting a strong eight seasons. 19. Honorable Mention: Living Single (5 seasons) Popular sitcom highlighting the lives of six friends in Brooklyn, celebrated for five successful seasons and cultural impact. 20. Honorable Mention: Martin (5 seasons) Iconic ’90s comedy starring Martin Lawrence that ran five seasons and helped define Black sitcoms of its era.