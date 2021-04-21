Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Back in the 90s, Method Man provided us hood lyrics and gave us eye candy realness. The legendary Wu-Tang rapper brought the fine to Verzuz last night when he teamed up with his old partner Redman for a 4/20 battle.

It took us right back to the time when the ‘All I Need’ rapper surprised us in 2019 with an appearance on the BET Awards. And #BlackTwitter didn’t forget it either.

It’s safe to say the original gorgeous gangsta still got it. Here’s 21 times he gave us hood handsome.

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com