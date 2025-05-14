The Damage Donald Trump Is Doing Is Worse Than You Think

1. Trump has fired thousands of federal workers. Source: Getty Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. For example, I know you’ve heard about the massive government layoffs led by Trump and Elon Musk. But did you know that they were firing 80,000 employees from the VA?

2. He's threatened to cut Harvard's grants for crucial medical research. Source: Getty You’ve probably heard about Trump’s widely publicized feud with Harvard. But did you know that he’s putting critical medical research at risk by freezing $2.2 billion in Harvard’s grants all because he thinks they’re “too woke?”

3. He wants to reverse some police reform agreements. Source: Getty We knew that Trump had stopped all Department of Justice civil rights investigations and police reform agreements, including the agreements in Louisville, KY, and Minneapolis, MN, reached following the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. But did you know he was actively working to reverse that progress?

4. Trump may eliminate vital TRIO programs for students. Source: Getty You probably heard about Trump’s plans to cancel federal funding for NPR and PBS because, apparently, programming like Sesame Street is a left wing conspiracy. But did you know he was eliminating the country’s TRIO programs that have been making college a reality for students across the nation since 1964? That’s Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math-Science, Talent Search, Educational Opportunity Centers, Student Support Services, Veterans Upward Bound, the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, 3,500 programs and millions of students. Trump wants to get rid of all of it and it’s barely made a headline.

5. Major flight delays have been caused by Trump's administration. Source: Getty Have you heard about the major flight delays plaguing the country right now? That’s because air traffic controllers are fed up with chronic understaffing, outdated equipment and more are walking off the job because the Trump administration refuses to do anything despite his campaign pledge to fix it. In fact, earlier this month, that disgust and frustration caused at least 20% of air traffic controllers at Newark International Airport to quit because of the situation and now major airlines like United are cutting their flights.

6. Trump will begin garnishing wages of individuals who owe money on student loans. Source: Getty Did you hear about how Trump announced he’s going to start garnishing the wages of the 5.3 million Americans who owe money on their student loans?

7. He's cutting critical funding for mental health services in schools, too. Source: Getty How about the fact that he’s cutting $1 billion in grants used to improve mental health services in our schools?

8. Food assistance programs will be cut under the Trump Administration. Source: Getty Would it surprise you that Trump is cutting roughly $1 billion from food assistance programs that help keep most of the local food banks in America afloat? That’s at the same time those food banks are needed the most since, with skyrocketing inflation, even folks making six-figure salaries can’t make ends meet and Americans are actually financing groceries with a new surge in “buy now, pay later” loans. Of course, it may actually be safer for folks not to buy groceries these days because, with Trump and the MAGA boys dismantling our nation’s food safety infrastructure, the odds of that food making them sick are higher than ever.

9. Nearly 15,000 USDA workers have quit since Trump took office. Source: Getty Oh you didn’t hear about this? Well, it turns out that at least 15,000 USDA employees, including hundreds of food inspectors, have quit since Trump took office. Furthermore, the top FDA official overseeing drug and food safety inspections across the nation resigned this month. Apparently he was fed up with the neverending Trump cuts and White House officials who cared little about protecting the nation’s food supply.

10. Trump will withdraw the Biden Administration's salmonella safety initiative. Source: Getty But that’s not the worst of it. Salmonella causes 1.35 million infections in America every year. But, in April, the Trump Administration announced it was withdrawing the Biden Administration initiative to limit salmonella in America’s poultry products.

11. Trump administration won't push for milk to be tested for pathogens. Source: Getty They also announced they wouldn’t be testing milk for pathogens or quality anymore. I’d make a “Make America Healthy Again” joke here, but it’s not funny. Can you imagine anything more important than making sure the milk our kids drink is safe? Neither can I. But if that’s not making the front page, then can you imagine what is? But that’s the point, isn’t it? Trump and MAGA are shoving everything they can think of down our throats, the more ridiculous the better, because they’re betting on the belief that we can only pay attention to so much. They know that while our outrage over his illegal ICE raids spark nationwide protests, as they should, they can dismantle food safety, gut public education and make a mockery over free speech without anyone even noticing.