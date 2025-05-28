Tesla Sales Down 50% In Europe, X Is Clowning Elon Musk
Tesla Sales In Europe Plunge By Nearly 50 Percent, X Says Elon Musk Is In The “F*** Around & Find Out” Stage
Per The Verge:
Despite Musk’s optimistic talk about the Model Y’s sales prospects, Tesla’s brand crisis appears to be deepening. And it’s not because European consumers are souring on electric vehicles; in the first four months of 2025, new battery-electric car sales grew by 26.4 percent, to 558,262 units, capturing 15.3 percent of the total EU market share.
Tesla’s falling fortunes can be chalked up to several factors, including rising competition from domestic manufacturers and Chinese rivals, and Musk’s efforts to slash federal spending for the Trump administration as part of DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s political meddling in the EU, where he came out in support of Germany’s far-right party ahead of that country’s elections, appears to have done Tesla few favors as well.The latest financial woes for Tesla come after Musk claimed that he would be taking a step back from politics to focus more on the business, but will somehow stay involved with the Trump presidency throughout Felon 47’s current term. While Musk’s popularity among Democrats and Liberals was in the toilet due to his glazing of Donald Trump and embracing MAGA, the Republicans who were fans of the billionaire have also gone sour on him. A Reuters/Ipsos Poll revealed that 58 percent of respondents held an unfavorable view of Musk, compared to 39 percent who viewed him favorably. Musk’s business woes are currently being celebrated on his platform, X formerly Twitter, which he allegedly sold to xAI. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
1. Welp
2. Yup
3. Welp
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Tesla Sales In Europe Plunge By Nearly 50 Percent, X Says Elon Musk Is In The “F*** Around & Find Out” Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage