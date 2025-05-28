Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Technology

Tesla Sales Down 50% In Europe, X Is Clowning Elon Musk

Tesla Sales In Europe Plunge By Nearly 50 Percent, X Says Elon Musk Is In The “F*** Around & Find Out” Stage

Published on May 28, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tesla In San Diego

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty / Tesla / Elon Musk

Going Dark MAGA and meddling with global politics isn’t good for business. Elon Musk can attest to that, as Tesla sales continue to slump not just in the United States, but also in Europe.
Spotted on The Verge, Tesla as a company is taking a tremendous hit in the European car sales market, and Elon Musk can look no further than himself as the reason.

Related Stories

According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Tesla is experiencing a significant decline in sales in Europe, with figures for the EU, UK, and European Free Trade Association falling 49 percent year-over-year in April, while sales of battery electric vehicles rose. The EAMA reports that Tesla registered only 7,261 new vehicle registrations in April, a steep decline from the previous year, which is concerning for those in Tesla corporate or as an investor, given that the company has just launched an updated Tesla Model Y, one of the more popular models globally. It has also flopped, failing to lure in more customers. The website reports that all of the company’s current misfortunes can be linked back to numerous factors, including Elon Musk’s decision to align with Donald Trump, his unsuccessful DOGE efforts, his involvement in global affairs, and more.

Per The Verge:

Despite Musk’s optimistic talk about the Model Y’s sales prospects, Tesla’s brand crisis appears to be deepening. And it’s not because European consumers are souring on electric vehicles; in the first four months of 2025, new battery-electric car sales grew by 26.4 percent, to 558,262 units, capturing 15.3 percent of the total EU market share.

Tesla’s falling fortunes can be chalked up to several factors, including rising competition from domestic manufacturers and Chinese rivals, and Musk’s efforts to slash federal spending for the Trump administration as part of DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s political meddling in the EU, where he came out in support of Germany’s far-right party ahead of that country’s elections, appears to have done Tesla few favors as well.

The latest financial woes for Tesla come after Musk claimed that he would be taking a step back from politics to focus more on the business, but will somehow stay involved with the Trump presidency throughout Felon 47’s current term. While Musk’s popularity among Democrats and Liberals was in the toilet due to his glazing of Donald Trump and embracing MAGA, the Republicans who were fans of the billionaire have also gone sour on him. A Reuters/Ipsos Poll revealed that 58 percent of respondents held an unfavorable view of Musk, compared to 39 percent who viewed him favorably. Musk’s business woes are currently being celebrated on his platform, X formerly Twitter, which he allegedly sold to xAI.  You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Welp

2. Yup

3. Welp

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Tesla Sales In Europe Plunge By Nearly 50 Percent, X Says Elon Musk Is In The “F*** Around & Find Out” Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Close