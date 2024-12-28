Don’t Call Me (Nepo) Baby! Celebrity Children Talented Beyond Their Last Name

1. John David Washington Source: Getty With recent murmurs of Denzel Washington possibly getting his retirement plan together, it’s at least nice to know that he has blood running through Hollywood with the proper talent to keep his immaculate legacy intact.

2. Zoë Kravitz Source: Getty Zoë chose to skip over the rock star lifestyle of her dad, Lenny Kravitz, instead finding a beat on the big screen and, as of recently, in the director’s chair as well. Rock on!

3. Steph Curry Source: Getty Any parent’s primary wish is to see their kids go on to do better than them, and we can only imagine how happy Dell Curry is to see his hard work in the paint helped to produce a still-reigning 4-time NBA Champion.

4. Laila Ali Source: Getty Although now-retired, Laila carried the boxing legacy of Muhammad Ali throughout her own undefeated run in the ring from 1999 to 2007. It was clear she made her dad proud while he was still with us.

5. Damon Wayans Jr. Source: Getty As if he passed down the funny gene right along with his name, Damon Wayans lucked out in pretty much giving birth to himself.

6. Rashida Jones Source: Getty With the recent loss of Quincy Jones, it’s comforting to know that his decades-spanning legacy will carry on with dignity through Rashida and her other talented siblings.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross Source: Getty Diana Ross has metaphorically given birth to many musical daughters in pop music over the decades, but it’s in Hollywood where her second-eldest biological daughter currently reigns.

8. Ziggy Marley Source: Getty Although Ziggy was only a teen experiencing the loss of Bob Marley with the rest of the world, his decision to step up and tour with the Wailers in his place immediately after was a reflection of the man his dad always prepared him to be. We saw that come full circle earlier this year with the biopic release of Bob Marley: One Love, which Ziggy helped produce.

9. Maya Rudolph Maya is also one who went through losing a parent while young, with late R&B icon Minnie Riperton passing away just two weeks shy of the SNL star’s seventh birthday. Still, by putting smiles on the faces of millions every weekend by way of primetime television, the joy her mother still brings to the lives of whoever listens to that unforgettable voice manages to carry on.

10. O'Shea Jackson Jr. Source: Getty Although O’Shea Jackson Jr. is embarking on a career in Hollywood right alongside his dad — Ice Cube still got it! — we give him props for choosing roles that seem to step outside the Cubevision like his space-diving appearance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars miniseries.

11. Romeo Miller Source: Getty Master P has always set up his son for greatness, and it shows that following the right path pays off big time. From his Platinum-selling music career as a teen to his various lanes of entrepreneurship as an adult, Romeo has done a great job at carrying on the No Limit legacy.

12. Jaden Smith Source: Getty Although Jaden has taken on a similar path as his parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it’s his eccentric approach to music and film so far that’s helped him stand out as a forward-thinker in his generation.

13. Willow Smith Source: Getty Much like her aforementioned brother, Willow has also adapted finely into the world of entertainment in the vain of their parents. We’re just glad Will and Jada have two good reasons to be proud.

14. Nico Parker Source: Getty In addition to being a spitting image of her mom, Nico also seems to be following in Thandiwe Newton’s footsteps of making all the right moves, from her small-yet-impactful cameo on The Last Of Us to being announced as the new global ambassador of Lancôme this past September.