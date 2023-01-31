Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

into the two hosts’ extramarital romantic affair. It appears that the months-long cheating scandal has become too much of a distraction to imagine either Holmes or Robach coming back to the set without all their illicit romance drawing attention from the show.

And, according to the network, both former hosts agreed it was time to part ways.

From the New York Times:

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The network did not elaborate on the conditions and the specific circumstances of the anchors’ exit. Representatives of the anchors and the network had entered mediation on Thursday, and negotiations continued into Friday.

TMZ noted that, on Monday, ABC changed the GMA3 intro to exclude Holmes’ and Robach’s names, which means the network wasted no time at all in taking a huge white-out pen to the existence of the scandalous now-former hosts who, for at least the last two months, turned Good Morning America into “Real Housewives And Side Pieces of Good Morning America.”

Meanwhile, getting ousted from GMA3 does not appear to have slowed Holmes’ and Robach’s romance, as the pair have been spotted out together in public while flexing all of their PDA glory since the split with ABC.

Apparently, getting the boot from the network was quite liberating for the new couple. (I guess that’s what they are. Right? Like—are they official, or nah?)

See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below.

T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Officially Exit ABC, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com