‘GMA 3’ Host T.J. Holmes Gets Flamed On Twitter After Affair With White Co-Anchor Is Revealed

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

GMA 3, the third hour of Good Morning America, has gotten interesting thanks mainly to the revelation that its two hosts, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, were having an affair.

Social media has been having a field day since the Daily Mail first broke the news alongside receipts in the form of photos showing the two colleagues looking happy in forbidden love.

The photos show the two riding in Ubers, public displays of affection like holding hands while on a getaway in Upstate New York, with one image of Holmes getting a handful of Robach’s butt.

Page Six reports the whirlwind romance began between Holmes (45) and Robach (49) while training for the New York City Half Marathon. Robach ran the marathon with her husband, Andrew Shue.

Since the news hit timelines, Robach has deleted her Instagram account after limiting the comments, and followers began to notice she was no longer wearing her wedding band and no longer posting photos of Shue.

Holmes, who was married twice, once in 2007 and to his now former wife, had already shut down his Instagram account before Page Six’s reporting.

The celebrity gossip site reports that both Robach and Holmes both separated from their spouses in August, with one staffer revealing:

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret,” the insider shared. “The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

Despite the news of their affair coming out, both Holmes and Robach returned to work together.

T.J. Holmes Is Getting The Brunt of The Social Media Heat

Twitter loves a good messy situation and reminding someone when they have put their foot in their mouth. Holmes was very vocal after the Oscars slap.

Holmes said Will Smith stained the whole show, historically run by a Black crew.

“Regarding Tj Holmes…the morning after the Oscars TJ was SO disgusted with W.Smith and pretty much told the GMA audience that Smith stained the whole show and the Black crew that historically ran the show…. That being said, HIS adultery news IS shameful to HIM and his family,” one tweet read.

You can see more reactions to Holmes and Robach getting caught in 4K in the gallery below.

—

Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The post ‘GMA 3’ Host T.J. Holmes Gets Flamed On Twitter After Affair With White Co-Anchor Is Revealed appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

‘GMA 3’ Host T.J. Holmes Gets Flamed On Twitter After Affair With White Co-Anchor Is Revealed was originally published on hiphopwired.com