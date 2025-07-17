SZA Responds To Nicki Minaj, Says She Reached Out Twice For Features

SZA found herself on the business end of a Nicki Minaj rant, with the Queens veteran attacking the TDE singer and making unfounded claims about her character. In the wake of that flurry of social media messages, SZA, who is currently co-headlining the Grand National Tour with former labelmate Kendrick Lamar, fired back at Nicki Minaj and claims that her rival tried to reach out twice for features.

As reported by Hip-Hop Wired, Nicki Minaj unloaded a barrage of insults and claims regarding SZA, adding that the New Jersey artist had unkind words for her musical peers and taking digs at her vocal ability. After initially giving a soft tap back, SZA had heard enough and added her side of the beef.

“Nicki . You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself “Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo”? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed,” the CTRL singer wrote in direct response to a Minaj tweet.

Fans of Nicki Minaj are claiming that the texts SZA shared on X were “fake” to quote one user. However, the artist born Solána Rowe didn’t duck any of the smoke from Minaj or the legion of Barbz trying to come for her.

“I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F*CKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!” SZA fired back at a Minaj fan.

Although SZA is moving on from the beef, the Barbz are doing their concerted best to try and throw her off her square.

