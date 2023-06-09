Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Surprise Supreme Court Ruling — New York Air Quality — Black Music Month

Sybil’s birthday shoutouts

Wayman Tisdale (Former NBA player and Jazz musician who died in 2009)

1. In a Surprise Ruling, the Supreme Court Does the Right Thing Source:Getty What You Need to Know: In a surprising ruling from a conservative majority court, the United States Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision in support of the Voting Rights Act. The case dealt with congressional redistricting in Alabama. Civil rights organizations challenged the Alabama redistricting plan put in place by state Republicans. In a 5-4 vote, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joining the liberal justices and fellow conservative, Brett Kavanaugh. They ruled that the manner in which Alabama created congressional districts violated Sec. 2 of the Voting Rights Act-the part of the Voting Rights Act that bans gerrymandering based on race.

2. The Big Apple Looks Less Orange Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Intense smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada blanketed the northeastern United States for a second day Wednesday, turning the air a yellowish gray and prompting warnings from the Environmental Protection Agency for people to stay inside and keep windows closed. Conditions were especially bad in central New York, where the airborne soot was at hazardous levels. In New York City, officials on Wednesday said everyone should stay indoors. The conditions arrived late Tuesday afternoon, obscuring views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

3. Black Music Month: How the Power of Song Boosts Mental & Physical Health Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Listening to music affects our physical health in many ways, from calming our heart rate and blood pressure to reducing pain. Even singing a song to an infant as they fall asleep can help them get through the night peacefully. Balance: Many older adults experience uneven gait or will fall at some point during their lifetime. Those with conditions such as Parkinson’s are at even higher risk for falls. Walking with music has been shown to improve gait when balance training during physical therapy.

4. Gay U.S. Student Scott Johnson Receives Justice 35 Years Later Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Scott White, an Australian man, was convicted of murdering U.S. Mathematician Dr. Scott Johnson. Dr. Johnson’s body was found at the base of cliffs in Sydney in 1988, as a result of attacks targeted against gay men. The death was ruled as a suicide at the time, but his family believed it was a hate crime. WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY Scott White was 18 at the time of the murder and is now 52. He admitted punching Dr. Johnson during an argument at North Head in Manly, sending Dr. Johnson over a cliff to his death. His body was found naked by fishermen.