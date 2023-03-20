Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ DeSantis vs. Diversity— Dejà Vu All Over Again — Black Man Smothered

1. Florida Bill Targeting “Diversity, Equity, or Inclusion” on College Campuses Moving Closer to DeSantis Signature Source:Getty What You Need to Know: A controversial bill was passed by the Florida House last week which many fear will endanger all hopes of maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion in Florida public universities. By proposing more stringent policies and new guidelines for instruction on the campuses of Florida public universities, State Rep. Alex Andrade (R) introduced House Bill 999, stating, it is “designed to address growing issues lawmakers across Florida have seen in recent years.” Adding, it “aims to course correct some of the course programs that have lost their way.” CBS News reports the recently passed House bill bans “state colleges and universities from using funds to ‘promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities that espouse diversity, equity, or inclusion [DEI] or Critical Race Theory rhetoric.’”

2. Dejà Vu All Over Again: Donald Trump Riles Up Supporters With Arrest Talk Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Former President Donald Trump took to his own social media site, “Truth Social,” over the weekend floating his indictment, telling followers that he was going to be arrested Tuesday and encouraging his followers to, “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” While the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has said it is preparing for the possibility that Trump could be indicted as soon as this week, there was no confirmation that it will or when this will occur. The former president did not state that he was told of any charges. There were no suggestions from his camp that he was informed about any charges being filed. However, last week, Trump was invited to appear before the grand jury, which legal analysts agree is the step before indictment.

3. U.S. Pregnancy Deaths Dropped in 2022, After COVID Spike Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Deaths of pregnant women in the U.S. fell in 2022, dropping significantly from a six-decade high during the pandemic, new data suggests. More than 1,200 U.S. women died in 2021 during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth, according to a final tally released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, there were 733 maternal deaths, according to preliminary agency data, though the final number is likely to be higher. Officials say the 2022 maternal death rate is on track to get close to pre-pandemic levels. But that’s not great: The rate before COVID-19 was the highest it had been in decades.

4. 28-Year-Old Black Man Smothered to Death During Mental Health Crisis WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man, died March 6 while being held down after being placed in handcuffs and leg irons at a state mental hospital in Petersburg, Virginia. Now, seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers are being charged with second-degree murder. Video of Otieno’s death has not been released to the public but has been viewed by his family. “…It was disturbing. It was traumatic. My son was tortured,” said Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko. Security camera footage shows that the seven sheriff’s deputies at the hospital “smothered” Otieno and waited more than three hours to report his death.