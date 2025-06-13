Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Technology

Spotify, YouTube, Gmail, Discord & More Suffer Massive Outage, Google Confirms Issue With Google Cloud

Published on June 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Munich branch of Google

Source: picture alliance / Getty / Alphabet / Google

You were not bugging if your Spotify, Gmail, or Discord was acting funky today. Google confirmed there was a massive Google Cloud outage affecting those other services and more.

The Times of India reports that Alphabet’s Google Cloud experienced a widespread outage, affecting tens of thousands of users across various platforms.

Related Stories

According to reports, platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Google Meet, Snapchat, Shopify, Discord, and Switch all suffered some form of service disruptions.

Google confirmed the outage, noting that numerous products were experiencing service disruptions. The company wrote on its status page, “Our engineers are continuing to mitigate the issue, and we have confirmation that the issue has recovered in some locations.” Google did not provide a time for a resolution at the time.

Per Times of India:

Downdetector, which tracks outages based on user reports, recorded over 10,000 incidents related to Google Cloud and more than 44,000 reports for Spotify around 2:46 p.m. ET in the U.S. Additionally, users reported over 4,000 incidents each for Google Meet and Google Search, and more than 8,000 for Discord.

Cloudflare, which also reported an outage on Thursday, clarified through spokesperson Alexander Modiano that its core services were unaffected, attributing the issue to Google Cloud’s disruption.

Spotify users took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their displeasure. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Spotify, YouTube, Gmail, Discord & More Suffer Massive Outage, Google Confirms Issue With Google Cloud  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close