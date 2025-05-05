‘SNL’ Faces Backlash After Quinta Brunson’s “Two B-tches v. A Gorilla” Skit

'SNL' Faces Backlash After Quinta Brunson's "Two B-tches vs. a Gorilla" Skit
Saturday Night Live thrives on capitalizing on pop culture moments in entertainment, politics, and everything in between. Usually, it’s timely and works, but sometimes, NBC gets it completely wrong, and fans fear that happened in this week’s episode, hosted by Quinta Brunson and starring Benson Boone as the musical guest. The Abbott Elementary creator was featured in a skit that riffed on the viral “100 Men vs. a Gorilla” debate on social media, flipping it into “Two B-tches vs. a Gorilla.” The skit features Brunson and cast member Ego Nwodim, who purposely hopped into a zoo’s gorilla enclosure and began cracking jokes about the ape as it contemplated attacking them. “You think this is my first time fighting a 400-pound b-tch? I used to work at Lane Bryant,” Brunson quips. Ego makes more tongue-in-cheek jokes about brawling with the animal, saying, “I wish a rilla would.” The riffing continues with a Planet of the Apes reference, invoking Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us “ and several other Black pop culture phrases. The skit ends with a tombstone that reads “Two B-tches” and “They ain’t even do nothin” underneath. It all began on social media last weekend when X user @DreamChasnMike, told his followers, “i think 100 n-ggas could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh-t.” What spawned a gang of memes, which you can scroll through here, as men strategized a way of surviving the attack alongside 99 others. Even Shannon Sharpe discussed the debate on his Nightcap platform with Ochocinco, as did Mike Tyson, who famously reportedly offered a zookeeper $10,000 back in the 1980s to square up with one. The former heavyweight champ still has that confidence now, confidently telling Ring Magazine that in his heyday, 100 Tysons would have been able to defeat one gorilla. “That gorilla’s in a lot of trouble, a lot of f-cking trouble. I’m gonna have him in a full nelson,” Tyson said while showing off his moves. Despite the jokes, many have taken issue with the stereotypical approach to Black women in the skit and using the word “b-tches.” See the uproar below.
‘SNL’ Faces Backlash After Quinta Brunson’s “Two B-tches v. A Gorilla” Skit was originally published on cassiuslife.com
