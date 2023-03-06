Skip Bayless Asks If Ja Morant “Has A Dream Of Being A Crip,” Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant’s latest antics have everyone questioning him.

He’s explosive on the court, but recent activities have sports pundits worrying if he’s focused on the wrong things after reports of him threatening a mall security guard and allegedly hitting a 17-year-old while playing basketball at his home.

But his latest offensive of showing off a gun on Instagram is the most damning because there’s evidence. And now, Skip Bayless brought up the IG Live incident on the latest episode of Undisputed alongside Shannon Sharpe.

Bayless says that people in the league question whether Morant is an actual gang member.

“So I’ve called around the league to people I’ve known forever, talking about Ja,” Bayless said. “Because I was so shocked by the IG Live, how brazen it was,” Bayless says. “And I had several people say to me, ‘Well, timeout, are you sure you guys on TV aren’t giving him a pass here, like you’re not that?’ They’re asking me, ‘Are you sure he’s not that?’ Like, that’s just who he is, that he is about that life.’ And remember, he’s thrown up the Crips sign, I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times, I’ve probably missed some other times.”

Bayless continues the gang talk by explicitly bringing up the Crips.

“What does that mean? Does that mean he wants to associate with the Crips?” Bayless continued. “Or he got initiated by the Crips? Or he has a dream of being a Crip? I don’t know. I’m just throwing this out–that, are we missing the boat here that that’s just who he’s been from the start and we keep saying, ‘No, you’re just associated with the wrong people,’ when he’s actually part of the wrong people.”

Sharpe nods along to Bayless’ point and says that the people he spoke to in the league that had those thoughts “might be 100% correct.”

The Pro football Hall of Famer previously critiqued Morant’s behavior, wanting the Grizzlies star to realize he’s not a thug.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the Crip comments below.

