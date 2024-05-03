Listen Live
Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 3, 2024

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702,

Source: @Nia_Noelle / Reach Media

Tank fans were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime show on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage.  Sure Tank sang his hits like, “Maybe I Deserve”, “Please Don’t Go”, “I Deserve”, and many more.  But when Tank showed off his chiseled abs, fans decided that they wanted to shower him with their appreciation…. in dollars.  And Tank let them….. hit play to see!

Opening for Tank were some R&B female powerhouses; like 702 who paid homage to the passing of their third group member Irish who recently passed away, and former Aftermath artist Truth Hurts who took the stage to perform her hit song produced by Dr. Dre “Addictive”.

Check out performances, pictures, and more below.

1. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

#TruthHurts performed her classic record Addictive and invited a fan on stage to belly dance while she sang 🔥

2. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

702 remembers Irish 🤍🕊️

3. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

4. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Truth Hurts performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

5. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

702 took us back during their performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

The crowd loved 702 at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

7. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Fans sing alone as Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

9. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank fans shower him with money during his performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank during his performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank shows off his chiseled body during his performance at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

12. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank sings to fans at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

13. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

702 performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Truth Hurts showed off her vocals at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

15. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

16. Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Tank, Truth Hurts, 702, Source:Reach Media

Tank performs at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

