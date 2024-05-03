Tank Takes the Ladies on a Fantastic Voyage

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tank fans were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime show on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage. Sure Tank sang his hits like, “Maybe I Deserve”, “Please Don’t Go”, “I Deserve”, and many more. But when Tank showed off his chiseled abs, fans decided that they wanted to shower him with their appreciation…. in dollars. And Tank let them….. hit play to see!

Opening for Tank were some R&B female powerhouses; like 702 who paid homage to the passing of their third group member Irish who recently passed away, and former Aftermath artist Truth Hurts who took the stage to perform her hit song produced by Dr. Dre “Addictive”.

Check out performances, pictures, and more below.

