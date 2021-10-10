42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

Hard to believe that it’s been 23 years since Mya released her self-titled debut album. The 1998 project helped put Mya, born Mýa Marie Harrison, on the world stage. Assisted by singles like “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqo not to mention the Silkk the Shocker collab “Movin’ On,” the album certainly made its mark in the minds of late-nineties R&B lovers.

Fast forward to present day, and Mya still looks as amazing as ever. A steady line of performance dates keeps her busy, and she’s continued to release new music over the years. Still, cuts like “Best of Me” remix, which featured Jay-Z, will always hold a special place in time for fans.

And so, without futher ado, here’s a gallery of the most picture perfect moments starring R&B’s very own Mya. Happy Birthday!!

1. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards Source:Getty 2. She Doesn’t Age!! 3. Primary Wave 10th Annual Pre-Grammy Party Source:Getty 4. Live From Philly 5. The 58th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 6. Behind the Scenes 7. Mýa performs at Diva Fridays at G5ive Lounge Source:WENN 8. Songbird 9. Mya on a Radio Run Source:WENN 10. Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party Source:Getty 11. Overtown Music and Arts Festival Source:WENN 12. Universal Music Group’s 2016 GRAMMY After Party – Arrivals Source:Getty 13. Overtown Music and Arts Festival Source:WENN 14. 2016 BET Awards Source:WENN 15. Overtown Music and Arts Festival Source:WENN 16. Essence Magazine’s 8th Annual Black Women in Music event Source:WENN 17. The 58th Annual Grammy Awards Source:WENN 18. The 59th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 19. MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 20. The Color of Royalty 21. 59th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 22. A Girl’s Gotta Eat 23. MTV Movie Awards Source:Getty 24. Smile 25. 18th Annual For Sisters Only Source:Getty 26. Mya Lanksy 27. Video Music Awards Source:Getty 28. Beauty is Her Name 29. The Blast Off Tour At O2 Arena, London Source:Getty 30. Back to Black

42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments was originally published on wzakcleveland.com