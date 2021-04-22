Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Shock G, lead rapper, founder and producer of seminal Hip-Hop group Digital Underground has passed away. He was 57.

On Thursday (April 22), Jimi “Chopmaster J” Dright, a founding member of Digital Underground, broke the news that Shock, born Grag Jacobs, had passed. TMZ reports that his father, Edward Racker, confirmed his death. Reportedly he was found dead in a hotel room in Tampa.

A Bay Area group and Hip-Hop band, Digital Underground was created in 1987 but broke through in late 1989 early 1990 with their debut album, Sex Packets, on Tommy Boy Records. The album’s lead single was “Doowutchyalike,” which featured a big nosed rapper named Humpty Hump. It would take some fans longer than others to realize that Humpty and Shock G were one in the same. When the second single, “The Humpty Dance” became a smash hit, the group was outta here.

Digital Underground would drop six proper albums, the last being 2008’s ..Cuz a D.U. Party Don’t Stop! which arrived after about a decade-long hiatus. DU also famously gave Tupac Shakur his first big break, featuring the young rapper on a song called “Same Song” off their This Is an EP Release that dropped in early 1991. Shock G would also feature on Pac’s hit “I Get Around,” famously spittin’ that he was the one “that put the satin on your panties.” He also produced the aforementioned song, and during his career produced tracks for artists that include the Luniz, George Clinton, MURS and even Prince.

Rest in powerful peace Shock G.

This story is developing.

Shock G of Digital Underground Has Passed Away At 57 was originally published on hiphopwired.com