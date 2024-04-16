Listen Live
Serena Williams Is “Super Interested” In Possibly Owning A WNBA Team

Published on April 16, 2024

With the 2024 WNBA draft in the books, the league has piqued the interest of one of the greatest women athletes of all time.

Tennis legend Serena Williams is not opposed to owning a WNBA team one day and revealed the possible business move in a recent interview with CNN, saying she’s “super interested.”

“I absolutely would be (interested). With the right market, I would definitely be super interested in that,” she said.

Williams has been making smart business moves for years now with her venture capital firm Serena Ventures; alongside her sister, she became a minority owner in the Miami Dolphins in 2009, making her the first Black woman to own a piece of an NFL franchise.

Then in 2020, she became part of an investor group that bought Angel City FC, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League,

And now, with the growing lore of the W, Williams is ready to make the leap into basketball ownership, too.

“There is no risk (factor),” she said. “Women’s sport is exciting, women are exciting to watch. What’s the difference? …  I think that even more people watched the college women’s basketball than the men. So I think that people are realizing that is exciting to watch.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner’s interest comes at the right time because the league will be expanding soon.

According to Bleacher Report, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is considering Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida as possible expansion homes.

The league currently only has 12 teams which makes it hard for all players in the draft to get picked, so more teams would ensure more talent gets a fair shake in the league.

Last October it was announced that the Golden State Warriors are getting their own WNBA team, with owner Joe Lacob excited to see the women’s game mature.

“We’re coming in here, number one, to win. Number two, we want to see this league and women’s basketball grow, and we hope to be a big part of it,” Lacob told ESPN. “We think it’s a watershed event for us to come in and commit to it in a big way. We’re going to bring all of our resources. We can put this machine to work, and we’re going to do that.”

See how hype social media is at Williams pondering WNBA team ownership below.

