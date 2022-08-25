Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood’s brightest stars came together on Tuesday to celebrate the world premiere of Netflix’s new comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hill. On the red carpet, cast members and attendees served an assortment of head-turning looks that had us jotting down a few style pointers.

Regina Hall’s stunning ensemble was the highlight of the event. The star, who plays Kevin Hart’s onscreen wife “Maya Fisher” in the film, shined in a satiny yellow asymmetric long-sleeve shirt by The Sei. The Scary Movie alum paired the lush top with a long feathered skirt by ALIÉTTE.

Hall kept the yellow theme going with her shoes and clutch, too. The star rocked a pair of light yellow high heels courtesy of Stuart Weitzman on her feet and pulled the look together with a Canary Stain pouch designed by Tyler Ellis.

Doesn’t she look breathtaking? We love those wispy beach curls, too!

Hall wasn’t the only celeb serving up major high-fashion couture on the red carpet. Let’s take a look at a few other looks from the Me Time premiere that sent us into a heart-eye tizzy.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Celebs Showed Up And Showed Out At The ‘Me Time’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com