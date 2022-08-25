Red Carpet Rundown: The Celebs Showed Up And Showed Out At The ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Hollywood’s brightest stars came together on Tuesday to celebrate the world premiere of Netflix’s new comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hill. On the red carpet, cast members and attendees served an assortment of head-turning looks that had us jotting down a few style pointers.
Regina Hall’s stunning ensemble was the highlight of the event. The star, who plays Kevin Hart’s onscreen wife “Maya Fisher” in the film, shined in a satiny yellow asymmetric long-sleeve shirt by The Sei. The Scary Movie alum paired the lush top with a long feathered skirt by ALIÉTTE.
Hall kept the yellow theme going with her shoes and clutch, too. The star rocked a pair of light yellow high heels courtesy of Stuart Weitzman on her feet and pulled the look together with a Canary Stain pouch designed by Tyler Ellis.
Doesn’t she look breathtaking? We love those wispy beach curls, too!
Hall wasn’t the only celeb serving up major high-fashion couture on the red carpet. Let’s take a look at a few other looks from the Me Time premiere that sent us into a heart-eye tizzy.
Kevin Hart, who plays a stay-at-home dad named “Sonny Fisher” in the film, looked rather dapper at the premiere event wearing a red satin-colored Dolce & Gabbana suit. The comedian topped off the look with a black printed long-sleeve shirt and a red bow tie.
Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko was also in attendance. The stunning entrepreneur wore a Black feather-trimmed gown by Rosario to the event. Eniko showed off her chiseled physique through the gown’s intricate side cutouts. The busy mom served up face and body as she rocked a slicked-back pixie cut hairstyle.
Taj Mowry showed up in style at the Me Time premiere rocking a custom maroon suit.
Busy model and socialite Lori Harvey sent the red carpet into a tizzy with a tri-colored hooded gown by Greg Lauren. The backless dress featured a mixture of satin fabric and jersey cotton, “displaying the raw side of beauty,” Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh noted on Instagram.
The SKN CEO rocked a laid and slayed ponytail bun and golden cuffs along with the unique look.
‘The Parkers” star Kym Whitley shined in a baby blue paisley jumpsuit at the event. The star dazzled in the fit wearing a matching blue blazer and a gold clutch for some added flair.
Che Tafari attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Kayden Koshelev and Jacques Duckins attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Mark Wahlberg attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Ilia Isorelys Paulino attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Regina Hall attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, John Hamburg, and Mark Wahlberg attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Andrew Santino and Kevin Hart attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Bryan Smiley attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Jameelah attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Tahj Mowry, Jimmy O. Yang, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, John Hamburg, Andrew Santino, Patricia Braga, Ori Marmur, and Lauren Hennessey attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Jimmy O. Yang, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Tahj Mowry, and Andrew Santino attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Kevin Hart attends the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere
Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Kym Whitley attend the Netflix 'ME TIME' Premiere