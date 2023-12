Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lady B and DJ Touchtone hosted their annual Holiday Basement Party at Rivers Casino Sunday December 16th. This event brought the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection together again to dance the night away.

Memories were made and amazing gifts were given away. Every participant received a raffle ticket for a chance to win concert tickets, gift cards to various fan favorite brands, a 53″ screen SMART TV, and a Playstation 5!

Check out everything you may have missed at the Lady B annual holiday basement party below!

RECAP: Lady B Holiday Basement Party 2023 was originally published on classixphilly.com