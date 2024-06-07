DL Hughley Show logo
Entertainment

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Header-Logo-RIPPRINCE

Celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Prince with this special playlist curated to honor his birthday. Featuring ten of his most iconic and influential tracks, this collection showcases the genius and versatility of an artist who forever changed the landscape of music. From the soulful depths of “Purple Rain” to the revolutionary sound of “When Doves Cry,” each song captures a different facet of Prince’s unparalleled talent. Whether you’re grooving to the infectious beat of “1999” or getting lost in the dreamy nostalgia of “Raspberry Beret,” this playlist is the perfect tribute to a musical legend whose work continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Happy Birthday, Prince!

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Purple Rain (1984)

2. When Doves Cry (1984)

3. Kiss (1986)

4. 1999 (1982)

5. Little Red Corvette (1983)

6. Sign ‘O’ the Times (1987)

7. Raspberry Beret (1985)

8. Let’s Go Crazy (1984)

9. I Would Die 4 U (1984)

10. Cream (1991)

Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Close