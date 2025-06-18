Desktop banner image
President Trump, Tulsi Gabbard Reportedly Clash Over Iran-Related Nuclear War Tweet

Published on June 18, 2025

President Trump Swears In Tulsi Gabbard As Director Of National Intelligence

President Donald Trump and the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, once appeared to be in lockstep when it came to foreign policy. However, there are rumblings in Washington that Tulsi Gabbard’s recent actions on social media have angered President Trump, showing a potential fracture within the administration.

Politico published a report highlighting the tensions between Gabbard and Trump that came in the wake of the rising conflict between Iran and Israel.  On June 10, Gabbard took to X and shared an ominous video that displayed to viewers that the “political elite” and “warmongers” were recklessly at odds and suggested that Earth is “on the brink of nuclear annihilation.”

The outlet added in its report that Trump saw the video, which was not approved by the administration, and told others at the White House that she went outside the lines regarding messaging around the Iran and Israel conflict. Trump met last week with Israeli officials who sought the United States’ support in its assault on Iran. It was also stated that Trump reportedly thought Gabbard was trying to steer him away from working with Israel on their recent offensive maneuvers.

“I don’t think he dislikes Tulsi as a person. But certainly the video made him not super hot on her, and he doesn’t like it when people are off message,” a source close to Trump told Politico.

The rumors of disdain appeared somewhat true after Trump spoke to a throng of reporters aboard Air Force One. When asked about Gabbard’s comments made in March that Iran was not developing a nuclear weapon, Trump made a stern statement.

“I don’t care what she said,” Trump said on Tuesday (June 17). “I think they were very close to having one.”

Tulsi Gabbard spoke to reporters as well yesterday, claiming that she and President Trump were in agreement about the situation unfolding in Iran. That said, outside observers are seeing this potential split as a troublesome thing for the Trump administration.

We’ve got reactions from X regarding the situation below.

Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty

President Trump, Tulsi Gabbard Reportedly Clash Over Iran-Related Nuclear War Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

