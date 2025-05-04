Listen Live
President Trump Sparks Outrage After Posting AI Image Of Himself As Pope

Published on May 4, 2025
AI Photo Of President Trump As Pope

Source: Truth Social / x

With parody accounts like NBA Centel and Poo Crave, it’s crucial to do double takes on tweets on verified accounts, but now you’re even forced to take a second look at the White House’s social media activity.
President Donald Trump has found a way to offend Black people, women, veterans, college kids, and next up is Catholics.

Pope Francis, 88, died last month of stroke-induced heart failure, and the conclave method of picking his successor is set to begin soon, and Trump is (unofficially) throwing his hat in the ring.
Trump took to his own little corner of the internet on Truth Social to post an AI-generated photo of himself in full papal attire. Then, the White House blasted the photo into the world by posting a screenshot of the message on the official X account, which has more than 1.5 million followers. The shocking imagery comes days after Trump returned from Pope’s funeral at the Vatican in Rome, and told reporters that he’s next in line.  “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice,” he joked before saying he had “no preference” who should head the Vatican next, but appeared to suggest that New York’s Cardinal Tim Dolan would be “very good.”  According to Reuters, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declined to comment on the image during a briefing with journalists earlier today.  Artificial Intelligence has been used against Trump before, too. The most notable came via a roasting of his bromance with Elon Musk when a fake video of the president sucking on the Tesla founder’s toes was broadcasted onto TVs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development building in D.C. However, with the Pope photo, some have found it offensive, while others laughed it off. See the mixed reactions below.

President Trump Sparks Outrage After Posting AI Image Of Himself As Pope was originally published on cassiuslife.com

