President Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Social Media Goes Too Far

On July 13, President Trump was spotted at MetLife Stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that once he sat down, his baggy suit pants lifted just enough to reveal his extremely swollen legs. The condition can often point to heart or vein issues, so Trump underwent several tests and his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella revealed that he has chronic venous insufficiency.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies,” read the memo. “Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

Further testing revealed his heart is not the culprit, and no more serious issues were discovered, adding “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CVI is fairly common, with an estimated 25 million Americans currently dealing with the condition. It occurs when the patient’s leg veins aren’t functioning correctly, and once blood reaches the lower extremities, there’s difficulty sending it back up to the heart.

Symptoms include cramping legs, varicose veins, and discolored skin. A healthy lifestyle can help mitigate symptoms, so making changes to your diet and exercise can be beneficial.

The White House hasn’t explained how Trump is aiding the new ailments, but it could be as simple as medication or surgery if it’s advanced too far.

The previously mentioned skin discoloration has also been observed on his hand and is often covered up with makeup. Barbabella just explained it away as “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The letter concludes that 79-year-old “President Trump remains in excellent health.”

See how social media is reacting to Trump’s diagnosis below.

