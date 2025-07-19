Listen Live
Politics

President Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Social Media Goes Too Far

Published on July 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

On July 13, President Trump was spotted at MetLife Stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that once he sat down, his baggy suit pants lifted just enough to reveal his extremely swollen legs. The condition can often point to heart or vein issues, so Trump underwent several tests and his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella revealed that he has chronic venous insufficiency.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies,” read the memo. “Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

Related Stories

Further testing revealed his heart is not the culprit, and no more serious issues were discovered, adding “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.” 

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CVI is fairly common, with an estimated 25 million Americans currently dealing with the condition. It occurs when the patient’s leg veins aren’t functioning correctly, and once blood reaches the lower extremities, there’s difficulty sending it back up to the heart.

Symptoms include cramping legs, varicose veins, and discolored skin. A healthy lifestyle can help mitigate symptoms, so making changes to your diet and exercise can be beneficial.

The White House hasn’t explained how Trump is aiding the new ailments, but it could be as simple as medication or surgery if it’s advanced too far. 

The previously mentioned skin discoloration has also been observed on his hand and is often covered up with makeup. Barbabella just explained it away as “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The letter concludes that 79-year-old “President Trump remains in excellent health.”

See how social media is reacting to Trump’s diagnosis below.

President Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency, Social Media Goes Too Far  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Black America Web
Trending
20 Items
Entertainment

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Affordable Care Act Insurance Could Be 75% More Expensive Next Year 

Entertainment

REPORT: “Cosby Show” Alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close