President Donald Trump Wants Columbus Day Revival, But The Holiday Never Ended
Columbus Day, the federal holiday put in place to recognize Spanish explorer Christopher Columbus, has its share of critics and a countering holiday celebration, but it has never been removed from the calendar. On social media, President Donald Trump is angling for a revival of Columbus Day, citing that Democratic Party members have tarnished the holiday. On Sunday (April 27), President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to say he’s bringing the longstanding federal holiday “back from the ashes,” presumably pushing back against President Joe Biden’s 2021 proclamation that Indigenous Peoples Day would celebrated on the second Monday of October alongside the the holiday recognizing Columbus discovering the Americas in the late 1400s. From Truth Social: I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes. The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much. They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but “WOKE,” or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback. I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before! At several points during his campaign last year, President Trump made it clear that he wanted to undo the removal of Confederate memorials and other instances that his side felt were all left-leaning jabs at American history. This ongoing culture war continues to persist despite the dominance and power wielded by the Republican Party and little in the way of meeting across the aisle with the Democratic Party. On X, the reactions to President Donald Trump aiming for a Columbus Day revival of sorts are in. We’ve got them listed below. — Photo: ANDREW THOMAS / Getty
