Pray For Hill Country: Photos of The Deadly Central Texas Floods

Texas Hill Country is currently experiencing a major flooding disaster, particularly in areas along the Guadalupe River.

Tragically, there have been numerous fatalities, with the confirmed death toll rising to at least 80 across several counties, including a significant number of children in Kerr County. The reported fatalities make it the second-deadliest flood disaster in Texas history and many people remain missing, particularly from summer camps affected by the rising waters.

Camp Mystic, an all-girls’ summer camp, has confirmed the deaths of more than two dozen campers and counselors, with others still missing. In response, state and local authorities are conducting extensive search and rescue operations, including utilizing drones and rescue teams.

Torrential rains caused a “catastrophic” flash flood that killed at least 80 people as it swept through south-central Texas. Scroll below to see the devastating impact of this tragic natural disaster.

1. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A search and rescue worker digs through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

2. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Vehicles sit submerged as a search and rescue worker looks through debris for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

3. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

4. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and rescue workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

5. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty An SUV is covered in debris near Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

6. Texas Central Flooding Source:Getty People search for survivors near the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

7. Texas Central Flooding Source:Getty Marissa Zachry takes a moment as she help search for survivors along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

8. Central Texas Flooding Source:Getty A vehicle drives over a low water bridge in Hunt, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

9. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty HEAL Corp volunteers on horseback conduct search and rescue operations after massive flooding on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Flash flooding from heavy rainfall on July 4 killed multiple people across central Texas.

10. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Audrey Rich looks out of her living room window after her home flooded on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. “We’ve lost pretty much everything in our house, but we’re blessed because we still have our lives, there are people who didn’t make it,” said her husband Nathan Rich, Audrey’s husband. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 80 people reported dead.

11. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Ayzlin Garcia stands in her aunt Audrey’s home after it was flooded on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. “We’ve lost pretty much everything in our house, but we’re blessed because we still have our lives, there are people who didn’t make it,” said her uncle Nathan. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead.

12. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Kerrville resident, Nicole, stands on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead.

13. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A person overlooks the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead.

14. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty The Rich family sit on and around a couch on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 80 people reported dead.

15. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Salvaged photographs of the Rich family are displayed on a table in their home after it flooded on July 06, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead.

16. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty HEAL Corp volunteers prepare horses for search and rescue operations on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. At least 80 people died in catastrophic flooding across central Texas after heavy rainfall on July 4th caused the Guadalupe River to overflow its banks.

17. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty U.S. Border Patrol conducts search operations with a canine unit along the Guadalupe River on July 6, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. At least 80 people died in catastrophic flooding across central Texas after heavy rainfall on July 4th caused the Guadalupe River to overflow its banks.

18. Texas Central Flooding Source:Getty Search and rescue volunteers evacuate a road along the Guadalupe River after an alert warming of flash flooding forced emergency personnel to stop rescue and recovery efforts in Comfort, Sunday, July 6, 2025.

19. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A damaged vehicle sits on the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 70 people reported dead.

20. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

21. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A damaged car that has been searched bares an orange X marked with spray paint on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

22. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and recovery workers paddle a boat on the Guadalupe River looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

23. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A Texas state flag flies in a yard filled with debris on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

24. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

25. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

27. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Food for those in need sit on tables at the Hunt Baptist Church on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

29. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Workers fix downed electrical lines on Junction Highway on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

31. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A volunteer fills bags with supplies for those in need at the Hunt Baptist Church on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

32. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A home covered in debris sits near the town center on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

34. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A search and recovery worker shines his flashlight through through murky waters near Camp Mystic, looking for remains of victims on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

35. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty HUNT, TEXAS – JULY 6: A search and recovery team drives an armored vehicle used to transport remains of victims near Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

37. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Hunt Baptist Church offers free water, food, and clothes to anyone in need on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

39. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

41. Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country Source:Getty A damaged car sits on its roof near the Guadalupe River on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

