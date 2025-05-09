Pope Announcement Sparks Global Response Across Social Media
A New Pope Is Chosen by the Vatican
The Vatican has officially named a new Pope, signaling the start of a new era for the Catholic Church. The announcement followed days of deliberation inside the Sistine Chapel, where the College of Cardinals gathered to elect a successor after the papal seat became vacant.
The newly elected Pope is Pope Francis II, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he becomes the first American Pope in the history of the Catholic Church. As the 267th pontiff, he now assumes spiritual leadership of more than one billion Catholics around the world.
The process is steeped in centuries of tradition. Cardinals vote in secrecy, casting ballots up to four times a day. White smoke rising from the chimney of the chapel signals that a decision has been reached. That moment came earlier today, drawing attention from around the globe.
Pope Francis II steps into a role that carries spiritual, cultural, and political weight. As head of state of Vatican City, he will influence global diplomacy, humanitarian work, and the Church’s direction.
Reactions from Social Media and Public Figures
Many observers hope this American papacy brings a new perspective. Some seek progress on transparency, modernization, or inclusion. Others hope for steady commitment to doctrine and tradition.
Every Pope shapes the Church in a distinct way. His leadership, tone, and global priorities will take form in the days ahead.
Today’s announcement ends the conclave—but begins a new chapter for the Church. All eyes now turn to the man chosen to lead it forward.
As news spread, social media lit up with prayers, praise, memes, and commentary.
We’ve gathered some of those standout reactions below. Fair warning, the last few social media reactions are having a bit of fun with Chicago!
1. Vatican News
2. President Donald J. Trump
3. Former President Barak Obama
4. Former President Joe Biden
5. Ireland’s Taoiseach [Prime Minister] Micheál Martin
6. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
7. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
Translation: “I extend my most sincere wishes to Pope Leo XIV for the beginning of his pontificate. In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia delle Benedizioni are a powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility. A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and that Italy looks at with respect and hope.”
8. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson
9. Piers Morgan
10. Spike Lee
On Instagram: “The VATICAN Voted In ROBERT FRANCIS PREVOST As Their 267th PONTIFF. He Is The 1st P0PE From The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,Born In Chicago,Illinois. And For My NEW YAWK KNICKS FANS His Alma Mater Is VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY (BRUNSON,HART And BRIDGES Won NCAA Rings At VILLANOVA)What A HOLY BLESSING. 🙏🏾THE KNICKERBOCKERS ARE G🏀-NNA WIN THE 2024-2025 NBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. IT IS DIVINITY.GOD BLESS.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾And Dat’s Da H🏀LY TRUTH,RUTH. YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF💜💜💜💜”
11. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
12.
13.
14.
Pope Announcement Sparks Global Response Across Social Media was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage