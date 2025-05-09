Pope Announcement Sparks Global Response Across Social Media

A New Pope Is Chosen by the Vatican

The Vatican has officially named a new Pope, signaling the start of a new era for the Catholic Church. The announcement followed days of deliberation inside the Sistine Chapel, where the College of Cardinals gathered to elect a successor after the papal seat became vacant.

The newly elected Pope is Pope Francis II, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he becomes the first American Pope in the history of the Catholic Church. As the 267th pontiff, he now assumes spiritual leadership of more than one billion Catholics around the world.

Related Stories Pope Francis Dies at 88, One Day After Easter Appearance

The process is steeped in centuries of tradition. Cardinals vote in secrecy, casting ballots up to four times a day. White smoke rising from the chimney of the chapel signals that a decision has been reached. That moment came earlier today, drawing attention from around the globe.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Pope Francis II steps into a role that carries spiritual, cultural, and political weight. As head of state of Vatican City, he will influence global diplomacy, humanitarian work, and the Church’s direction.

Reactions from Social Media and Public Figures

Many observers hope this American papacy brings a new perspective. Some seek progress on transparency, modernization, or inclusion. Others hope for steady commitment to doctrine and tradition.

Every Pope shapes the Church in a distinct way. His leadership, tone, and global priorities will take form in the days ahead.

Today’s announcement ends the conclave—but begins a new chapter for the Church. All eyes now turn to the man chosen to lead it forward.

As news spread, social media lit up with prayers, praise, memes, and commentary.

We’ve gathered some of those standout reactions below. Fair warning, the last few social media reactions are having a bit of fun with Chicago!