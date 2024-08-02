[PHOTOS] Stevie Wonder, VP Kamala Harris, The Clintons and More Pay Final Respects To Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. RELATED: How Kamala Harris’ Candidacy Is Inspiring Young Black Voters In Texas RELATED: LeToya Luckett Ties The Knot With Husband Taleo Coles In Stunning Houston Wedding Vice President “Sheila Jackson Lee, to know her was to know a true champion, a fierce champion for justice,” Harris said. “Sheila Jackson Lee was a woman of deep faith and deep compassion. She was a beloved member of our Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and she was a dear, dear friend to my husband Doug and me.” Check out photos from the event below. On Thursday (Aug 1), community leaders, elected officials, celebrities and more gathered at Fallbrook Church to celebrate the life and works ofVice President Kamala Harris delivered the eulogy, and attendees included President Bill Clinton, former Secretary Hillary Clinton, several members of the U.S. House and Senate, former Houston Mayor Sylvester, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and performances from Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Stevie Wonder, gospel singers Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin and Pastor Shirley Caesar.“Sheila Jackson Lee, to know her was to know a true champion, a fierce champion for justice,” Harris said. “Sheila Jackson Lee was a woman of deep faith and deep compassion. She was a beloved member of our Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and she was a dear, dear friend to my husband Doug and me.”Check out photos from the event below.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: People mourn the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivers the eulogy for US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: People mourn the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: People mourn the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: People mourn the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Texas Highway Patrol stand watch over the casket of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: The casket of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee sits in her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: A person listens during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: People mourn the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Former President Bill Clinton speaks during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: A choir performs during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: A tribute photograph of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Hilary Clinton is seen on a screen during thefuneral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: People mourn the death of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Secretary Hilary Clinton speaks during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Former President Bill Clinton, Secretary Hilary Clinton, and Rev. Jesse Jackson stand among elected officials while honoring Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: The casket of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee sits in her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Harris County Sheriffs Office mounted patrol deputies are shown at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd., during the funeral of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Stevie Wonder is escorted by Everett Faulk, right, into Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd., for the funeral of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: People arrive to Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd., for the funeral of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivers the eulogy for US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

(L-R) Former US President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look on as US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivers the eulogy for US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: U.S Vice President Kamala Harris pays her respects to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during her funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials were in attendance for the funeral, where she will delivered remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Vice President Kamala Harris addresses attendees during a Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: President Bill Clinton speaks during the Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: U.S. Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during the Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) greets Jesse Jackson (3rd L) at the funeral of US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivers the eulogy for US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

(L-R) Jesse Jackson, former US president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton listen as the Fallbrook Church choir performs "God Bless America" at the funeral of Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (C) hugs former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) at the funeral of US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (C) hugs Al Sharpton at the funeral of US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas, on August 1, 2024. Jackson Lee, a Democrat and outspoken advocate for racial justice and minorities' rights, died July 19, 2024, at the age of 74. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives the eulogy during

35. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials are expected to be in attendance for the funeral, where she will deliver remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,politics,us president,funeral,gulf coast states,politics and government

36. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pays her respects to the family of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee after giving the eulogy during the funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials were in attendance for the funeral, where she will delivered remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,politics,vice president,funeral,gulf coast states,sheila jackson-lee,politics and government,kamala harris,eulogy,member of congress

37. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Attorney Ben Crump speaks during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s during funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials were in attendance for the funeral, where she will delivered remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,politics,funeral,gulf coast states,lawyer,sheila jackson-lee,politics and government,benjamin crump – attorney,member of congress

38. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Artist Yolanda Adams performs during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s during funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials were in attendance for the funeral, where she will delivered remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,politics,funeral,gulf coast states,artist,yolanda adams,sheila jackson-lee,politics and government,member of congress

39. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives the eulogy during Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral service at the Fallbrook Church on August 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Members of the community and elected officials gathered to honor the life of the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Vice President Kamala Harris among other elected officials were in attendance for the funeral, where she will delivered remarks and the eulogy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,texas,houston – texas,politics,vice president,funeral,gulf coast states,politics and government,kamala harris,eulogy

40. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,performance,sport,texas,houston – texas,funeral,gulf coast states,human interest,stevie wonder,sheila jackson-lee,obituary,sports official

41. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Vice President Kamala Harris addresses attendees during a Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,texas,houston – texas,vice president,funeral,gulf coast states,human interest,speech,sheila jackson-lee,obituary,kamala harris,sports official

42. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Civil Rights leader Al Sharpton speaks during a Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,civil rights,texas,houston – texas,funeral,gulf coast states,al sharpton,human interest,sheila jackson-lee,politics and government,obituary,sports official

43. Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 1: Democratic Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi receives a hug during the Celebration of Life Service for Sheila Jackson Lee at Fallbrook Church on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. Jackson Lee died July 19 after being treated for pancreatic cancer. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,sport,texas,houston – texas,funeral,gulf coast states,human interest,embracing,sheila jackson-lee,obituary,nancy pelosi,sports official