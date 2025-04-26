Patrick Mahomes Says He “Looks Way Better” After Cutting His “Nappy Hair,” Social Media Upset

One player who’s slowly joining those ranks is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes . Since joining the league in 2017, Mahomes has worn the same long, curly hair with faded sides.

Like that old lucky pair of underwear he refuses to toss away, he believed his hair had some sort of superpower—appearing in five Super Bowls and winning three—until he finally decided to shave it off recently.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions, I

the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it,” he told Kansas City news station KCTV.

It’s served him well, but after this year’s Super Bowl upset at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles , he knew it was time for a switch-up.

“I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I’m getting a haircut like that’s enough,” he remembers. “I’m very excited. I’ve looked at some videos from last year, and I can’t believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long, like I look way better now with the short hair, so I’ll be keeping this going forward.”

Social media felt weird about Mahomes, who’s biracial, negative connotation when using the word “nappy”, and didn’t hesitate to let their feelings be known.