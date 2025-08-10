Patrick Beverley Reacts To Learning That Karl Malone Impregnated a 13-Year-Old

One of the most swept-under-the-rug pasts of any NBA player belongs to Karl Malone, who, despite being an all-time big, has an asterisk next to his name for getting a teenager pregnant.

NBA player Patrick Beverley was unaware of the story until a few days ago on his podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. Alongside his cohost Rone, Beverley was doing his own fantasy draft when he mentioned that he thinks Malone is one of the top 20 best players of all time.

Rone gently bursts his bubble by asking him if any of Malone’s off-court situations should affect his all-time ranking, and he admits he’s got no idea what he’s talking about.

Rone proceeds to tell him that Malone got a 13-year-old named Gloria Bell pregnant, and like most people when they learn that, his jaw dropped.

In shock, Beverley sits there frozen before asking for a timeout to digest what he just heard.

“I need a f-cking full-time-out. You wait a second…I have a question: When you say a 13-year-old pregnant, was he 16?” Beverley tries to rationalize.

After a quick Google search, Rone confirms that Malone was 20 at the time.

All Beverley can muster up is a deep sigh when he says “Wow” as Rone breaks down the rest of the story, including how the teenager gave birth to a son, named Demetress Bell, who went on to play as an offensive tackle in the NFL.

“Yeah, I ain’t drafting him. Rone, I am… that threw me the f-ck off,” Bev says.

Beverley, still in shock, gets confirmation that it’s true and happened while he was playing college ball at Louisiana Tech before getting drafted.

“And he still went to the NBA?” Bev says as he falls back into his seat while the clip ends.

San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama showed his feelings towards Karl Malone two weeks ago when the NBA’s historical account posted a happy birthday message to Malone. DJ Strand quote-tweeted it with a video of content creator Lil Rodney Son saying, “What’s? Oh that’s what we not about to do. Lock his ass up because he need to be under the jail.”

Wemby then tweeted Strand’s response, agreeing that Malone should be locked up.

See social media’s reaction to Beverley’s bewilderment below.

