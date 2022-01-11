Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On January 6, P-Funk members Bootsie Collins and George Clinton confirmed the death of one their own.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One of P-Funk’s original vocalists, Calvin Simon, has died at age 79.

Related: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Bootsie and George took to social media to announce their friend’s passing.

Bootsie Collins

George Clinton

George, Bootsie, and the rest of the 15 member crew of Parliament-Funkadelic have known each other for a long time. Calvin Simon in particular has been with the group since the late 50s. Calvin trained his voice at age 13, while working in a barber shop. The first group he joined were The Crystals, before meeting the boys of Parliament.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Back then, The Parliaments were a doo-wop group that featured fellow artists Grady Thomas, George Clinton, Ray Davis and Fuzzy Haskins. In 1955, the backroom of a barber shop in Newark, New Jersey became their studio. Calvin ,George and Grady were all working as Barbers, While Ray and Fuzzy were customers at the same shop.

Humble beginnings for the quintet still had them produce beautiful songs.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Parliament-Funkadelic’s Calvin Simon Has Died: A Musical Journey Fulfilled was originally published on classixphilly.com