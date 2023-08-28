Black America Web
On This Day August 25, 1998: Lauryn Hill Released Her Debut Solo Album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Published on August 28, 2023

Lauryn Hill album cover

Source: Lauryn Hill / General


The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill serves as a groundbreaking debut album that redefined the music scene during its 1998 release. Lauryn Hill, a former member of The Fugees, delivered a soulful masterpiece that seamlessly blended R&B, hip-hop, and reggae influences.

SWEDEN-STOCKHOLM JAZZ FESTIVAL

Source: FREDRIK PERSSON / Getty


The album’s lyrics explored themes of love, identity, social issues, and personal growth, resonating deeply with listeners. Hill’s powerful vocals and emotionally charged delivery brought authenticity to tracks like “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Ex-Factor.” The album’s raw vulnerability and unique production, including live instrumentation, marked it as a departure from the mainstream while influencing generations of artists and musicians. It earned a ton of positive criticism and commercial success, including Grammy wins, and solidified its place as a timeless classic that continues to inspire music enthusiasts worldwide today.

Check out the album below!

FRANCE-MUSIC-LAURYN-HILL

Source: BERTRAND GUAY / Getty

1. Intro

2. Lauryn Hill – Lost Ones

3. Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor

4. Lauryn Hill – To Zion

5. Doo Wop (That Thing)

6. Lauryn Hill – Superstar

7. Final Hour

8. When It Hurts So Bad

9. I Used To Love Him

10. Forgive Them Father

11. Every Ghetto, Every City

12. Lauryn Hill – Nothing Even Matters feat. D’Angelo

13. Lauryn Hill – Everything Is Everything

14. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

15. Lauryn Hill – Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby – Audio)

16. Tell Him

