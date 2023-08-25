Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tha Alkaholiks, a West Coast hip-hop trio, made a memorable entry into the music scene with their debut album “21 & Over” in 1993. The album’s title reflects the group’s playful yet raunchy style, emphasizing themes of partying, alcohol, and good times. Produced by E-Swift, the album displayed the group’s unique chemistry and lyricism, marked by comedic wordplay and infectious beats. Tracks like “Only When I’m Drunk” and “Make Room” shined a spotlight on their carefree attitude and showcased their love for storytelling.

“21 & Over” resonated with fans of the emerging West Coast sound, adding a lighthearted and celebratory touch to the era’s hip-hop landscape. The album’s impact paved the way for Tha Alkaholiks to establish themselves as a distinct voice in hip-hop, setting the stage for their future contributions to the genre.

On This Day August 24, 1993: Tha Alkaholiks Released Their Debut Album 21 & Over