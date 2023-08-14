Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NWA’s EP ‘100 Miles and Runnin’,’ released today in 1990! It is a very important record in the history of West Coast hip-hop. Containing only five tracks, the EP showcased the group’s lyrical abilities, and signature gangsta’ sound.

The track titled, ‘100 Miles and Runnin’,’ is a popular anthem that captures the group’s defiance and determination while battling the law, and the struggles of being black. The song not only addresses their ongoing feud with the police but also emphasizes their willingness to overcome obstacles, even if it means going the extra mile, both figuratively and literally.

The EP also includes tracks like ‘Just Don’t Bite It’ and ‘Sa Prize (Part 2),’ which also contained the group’s boldness and unapologetic style. The EP further solidified NWA’s reputation as pioneers of gangsta’ rap, pushing the boundaries of the genre with their explicit lyrics and unfiltered storytelling. ‘100 Miles and Runnin” remains a classic example of NWA’s impact on hip-hop!

On This Day August 14, 1990: N.W.A Released the EP 100 Miles And Runnin’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com