Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Published on October 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke v Arizona

Gilbert Arenas defintiely earned one of his nicknames after going full troll after the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier in connection with an NBA gambling investigation. After Gilbert Arenas himself had a similar brush with the law, the former NBA player and current broadcaster had a little fun with the news by framing himself as an informant.

Taking to social media, Gilbert Arenas, 43, shared a photo of himself carrying a so-called “informant lunch” wearing a University of Washington Huskies basketball jersey, which some might remember from the film The 6th Man starring Marlon Wayans and Kadeem Hardison.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQKa4ATknGw/?img_index=1

On a Thursday airing of Gil’s Arena, the former Washington Wizards All-Star leaned into the snitch allegations but also raised a fair point that, despite the NBA revealing that the gambling operation that landed Billups and Rozier in hot water was reportedly connected to the Mafia, only Black people are making the headlines.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQKf6l7EgoV/

As we reported earlier this year, Arenas was implicated in a gambling ring operating out of his Encino, Calif. home with involvement from members of an Israeli crime mob. Arenas posted a $50,000 bond in July. Just as he’s doing now, Arenas played up the arrest and his going free with a hilarious video of him being sprung from the joint.

The claims that Billups and Rozier are facing are still developing in the news. Adding to this, former Cleveland Cavaliers player and coach Damon Jones was also arrested in a separate but related case that also has ties to the Mafia.

On social media, the jokes have been flying after the NBA’s gambling arrest spree. We’ve got reactions below.

Photo: Getty

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Black America Web
Trending
Celebrity

Brian McKnight Is A Petty, Problematic Man Determined To Punish And Humble A Black Woman [Op-Ed]

Entertainment

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

16 Items
Entertainment

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

Celebrity

Bling Bling Vs. The Tank: Verzuz Makes Epic Return With Cash Money & No Limit Records Battle

Celebrity

‘This Is Such A Non-Issue’: Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Fake Tattoos And Piercings Amid Backlash

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

Close