Nelly Attacks Kamala Harris Supporters After Fans Blast Him For Trump Inauguration Support

Nelly and his wife Ashanti are promoting a new unscripted reality television series aimed at peeling back the layers of the pair’s relationships and musical careers, along with the requisite press runs. Some fans online have yet to forgive Nelly for appearing onstage during President Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration, prompting the St. Louis star to call out supporters of former Vice President Kamala Harris and more.

The Shade Room shared a clip of Nelly sitting with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden doing promo with Ashanti for the pair’s Peacock series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together. The clip shows the “Hot In Herre” artist discussing how he has never endorsed any presidential candidate and pushing back against the assertion that he’s a supporter of Trump after the performance.

As it often happens with The Shade Room, fans began hurling barbs in Nelly’s direction, which got his attention via a lengthy response in where he defends his actions, blasts Kamala Harris, criticized her intteracial marriage, and stood up for Snoop Dogg, who also caught the ire of fans for assumed support of President Trump.

From The Shade Room:

“’ll put whatever up me and snoop do more in the community and have been doing for over 20 + years against any of you that are just on here talking trash and have no stats to back up what you mean to the community .. from the black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits, whether we’re sending kids to schools on scholarships to HBCU or helping young black boys in la “gang central “ with his junior football programs which many players have went on to go to the NFL and live their dreams, .. and on top of that we are “Black Men” married to beautiful Black women with black children .. should be inspiring to most but that some of y’all have a problem with because the “prosecutor who has probably locked up more black men that we’ve helped woman of color with the white husband and white kids Did not win the election.. again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone. I do not tell people who to vote for. I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad… and I am very aware that it’s a lot of things in this country that we need to work on the right is too far right and the left is too far left. .. I’m a military baby with a grand uncle who is a Tuskegee airmen and red tail that was very prideful for his country I told you it’s my respect for the office meaning any president that calls upon Nelly it would be a honor.. nothing to do with money. Nothing to do with race but if you wanna make it about race, then let’s goooooooooooooo I find it very interesting. That’s so many of you would dump on the two black men that’s married to black women that has black children because the ““ woman of color with the white husband and white kids. Didn’t win..!!

Naturally, Nelly has been getting blasted on the popular Instagram site and across social media for his stance. We’ve got those reactions below.

