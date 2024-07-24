National Tequila Day 2024 Is Here, Let Us Help You Celebrate #NationalTequilaDay

National Tequila Day 2024 Drinks & Bottles Guide
1. Agave Suave
Courtesy of Freehold Brooklyn
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Cayéya tequila
5 oz Lime juice
1 oz Passionfruit mix*
2 Ginger coins
Ginger beer
*Passionfruit mix: equal parts passionfruit puree & Passoa passionfruit liqueur
Instructions:
Add ginger coins to shaker, muddle to express ginger. Add lime juice, passionfruit mix, and Cayéya to tin. Shake with ice & strain into Tajin rimmed glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer & garnish with cucumber surfboard.
2. Archer Roose Batched Margarita
Ingredients:
3 Cans Archer Roose Pinot Grigio
12 Oz Limeade Concentrate
2 Cups Orange Juice
½ Cup Tequila (I’d suggest a blanco)
1 Lime
1 Orange
Sea Salt
Method:
In a large pitcher combine Archer Roose Pinot Grigio, limeade concentrate, orange juice, and tequila. Add 3 cups of water – stir. Serve in a beautiful glass over fresh ice. Garnish with sea salt and slices of lime and orange.
3. Astral Margarita (RTS)
I really enjoy making cocktails, probably more than drinking them but it does take a lot of time. Astral Tequila has a delightful RTS (ready to serve) margarita that’ll give you some valuable minutes of your day back as you celebrate any occasion.
4. Batanga
2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
4 oz Cola
½ oz Lime Juice
Pinch of Salt
Instructions: Rim your glass with salt. Add the lime juice and salt to a glass and fill with ice. Add Flecha Azul Blanco, top with Cola and stir. Enjoy!
5. Bayou Breeze
See Image For The Recipe
Courtesy of Tres Generaciones Tequila
6. Celebración Punch
Ingredients:
6 Parts Milagro Silver
12 Parts Guava Nectar (Pink)
1 Part Ginger Simple Syrup
3 Parts Lime Juice
Top With Club Soda (Top Chico) Or Prosecco
Lime Wheels
Candied Ginger
White Edible Flowers (Optional)
Method: Pour all ingredients over a block of ice into a punch bowl and mix. top with soda or prosecco. garnish with lime wheels, candied ginger and white edible flowers (optional). The refreshing Celebración Punch is easy to make and the perfect batched option for National Tequila Day.
7. Classic Cuervo Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Cuervo Tradicional® Plata Tequila
1 oz Orange Liqueur
1 oz Lime Juice
1/2 oz Agave Nectar
Glassware: Rocks glass
Garnish: Lime wheel
Rim: Salt
Preparation:
Run a lime wedge along the outer rim of a rocks glass. Dip the moistened rim into a dish of salt, fill with ice and set aside. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Salud!
8. Classic Paloma by Cutwater
Created by: Justin Sajda
Ingredients:
1 can of Cutwater’s Tequila Paloma
1 dash Grapefruit Bitters
2 drops Saline Solution
¼ oz Lime Juice
Grapefruit peel garnish (expressed, rolled up, and placed on top)
Method:
Start by adding ice and saline solution to glass. Add a dash of grapefruit bitters and ¼ oz lime juice. Pour Cutwater Tequila Paloma over ice. Garnish with grapefruit peel.
9. Cristalita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino
1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge
1/2 oz agave nectar
2 slices of lime
2 slices of lemon
2 slices of orange
2 cilantro sprigs
1 slice serrano chile
Method:
In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.
10. DeLoma 75
Ingredients:
1.5oz DeLeón Blanco
1oz Grapefruit Juice
.5oz Lime Juice
.75oz Simple Syrup
Top up with Champagne or Prosecco
Method: Salt the rim of a champagne flute or highball glass and fill it
with ice. In a shaker with ice, mix DeLeón Blanco with the ingredients. Strain the mix into the prepared glass over ice. Top it with champagne or prosecco slowly. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.
Glass: Champagne or Highball Rimmed with Salt
Garnish: Grapefruit Twist
11. Don Daisy
Ingredients:
2 oz Don Fulano Blano or Reposado
.5 oz Dry Curacao
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.25 oz Agave Nectar
Slash Soda Water
Garnish with Seasonal Fruit or Mint (Optional)
Method:
Add ingredients (except soda) into a cocktail shaker filler with ice and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Top with a splash of soda water and garnish.
12. Elevated Margarita by Mayenda
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz Mayenda Blanco Tequila
0.75 oz Agave Syrup
0.75 oz Lime Juice
Hibiscus Powder Dusted Glass
METHOD:
Fill a shaker with ice, add all ingredients together and shake. Strain into a shallow coupe glass.
13. La Planta Reposado Tequila Alternative
La Planta is a new product that adds to the growing spirit-free or non-alcoholic drinks trend sweeping the nation. As someone who covers adult beverages, I love options like this for when I want to have the feel of a drink but none of the buzz. Made with agave and white button mushrooms, the brand intends for this product to be sipped on its own or mixed.
14. Tequila Martini by PATRÓN EL CIELO
Ingredients:
2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth
0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth
3 dashes orange bitters
Method:
Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, garnish with orange twist.
Glassware: Martini or Nick & Nora/cocktail glass
Ice type: Cubed ice (for stirring)
Garnish: Orange “bee” twist
15. Mexican Margarita by Alma Finca
Ingredients:
¾ parts Alma Finca
1 ½ parts Tequila
¾ parts Lime Juice
¼ parts Agave Syrup
Salt Rim (optional)
Preparation:
Add all ingredients with ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour over ice into a low ball glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
16. Mexican Fire Squad
Ingredients:
2 oz Bribón Tequila Reposado
5 dashes Angostura bitters
¾ oz Raspberry Grenadine
¾ oz Fresh lime juice
Mint & blueberry to garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and couple blueberries and enjoy!
17. Mezcal Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Mezcal Amarás Espadín
1 oz Rosemary syrup
0.5 oz Lemon juice
0.5 oz Orange liqueur
Grapefruit ice cream
Garnish: Rosemary sprig
Method:
Add rosemary syrup, lemon juice, and Mezcal Amarás Espadín to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Margarita glass over a grapefruit ice cream ball. Garnish with a rosemary sprig for an aromatic touch.
18. Natalie’s Pineapple Orange Passion Fruit Margarita
Ingredients:
6 oz Natalie’s Orange Pineapple Juice
4 oz silver tequila
2 oz triple sec
1 oz lime juice
1 oz passion fruit juice
¼ cup fresh passion fruit seeds
1 tbsp coarse sea salt
Pineapple and orange slices, fresh passion fruit for garnish
Method:
In a cocktail shaker combine all of the ingredients with the ice. Shake well for 30 seconds. Rim 2 glasses with lime juice and sea salt. Pour the margarita into 2 glasses and garnish with fresh orange slices, pineapple wedges, and half a passionfruit.|
19. Paleta-rita
Ingredients:
2 parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila
1 part Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 part Agave Syrup
1 Mini La Michoacana Paleta (Mango with Chamoy, Lime Paleta, Strawberry, etc.)
20. Paloma by Free AF
21. Perfectly Spicy™ Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Ghost Tequila
.5 oz Agave Nectar
.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)
Salt Rim & Lime Garnish
Directions:
Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge.
22. RoséRita
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Hampton Water
1 oz Tequila
½ oz Lemon Juice
½ oz Lime Juice
1 oz simple syrup
1 oz Blanc Vermouth
DIRECTIONS:
Run a lime wedge over the rim of a glass then dip in sugar and set aside. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into prepared glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a strawberry and lime wheel.
23. Safety Shot
Safety Shot is a product that bills itself as the first-ever producer designed to rapidly lower BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) with those claims backed by science. It might be a good bet for those who will be indulging on National Tequila Day and beyond. We’ll report back after we tried it ourselves.
24. Salty Dog
Ingredients:
2 oz Casamigos Blanco
1 oz Pink House Alchemy Herbalicious Syrup
3 oz fresh grapefruit juice
Topo Chico
Fresh crack of salt
Method:
Combine syrup and grapefruit juice in a glass with ice (use 2 oz syrup for a sweeter, more soda-like drink). Top with Topo Chico and a big crack of salt. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig.
25. Smoked Chili Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 parts Tequila Herradura Reposado
½ part Agave Nectar
1 dash Aromatic Bitters
1 dash Smoked Chili Bitters
Orange Peel
Chili de Arbol
Method:
In a mixing glass, add liquid ingredients and top with ice. Strir to dilute the liquid. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice cubes. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and dried chili.
26. Solar Flare
Ingredients:
1.5oz Astral Tequila Reposado
0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.75oz Homemade Grenadine
Over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup of pomegranate juice with one cup of sugar in a saucepan. Simmer until sugar is dissolved and cool.
2 Dashes Hot Sauce
Sparkling Wine to top
Garnish: Mint Sprig
Glassware: Rocks Glass
Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Reposado, lime juice, grenadine and hot sauce into an ice-filled shaker and shake for six to eight seconds. Add sparkling wine to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.
27. Spicy Cucumber Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
2oz LALO Tequila
2oz Lime Juice
1.5oz Pineapple Juice
1/2 of a small cucumber
2-4 slices of jalapeno
1-2 tbsp agave syrup
METHOD:
Rim edge of glass with lime wedge and dip in Tajín or salt. Add ingredients into a blender and strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño. Add ice and the cocktail mix and shake until chilled. Strain into glass and garnish with jalapeño slices.
28. Tequila Mojito
Ingredients
1.5 oz tequila
.75 oz Cheeky Lime Juice
.75 oz Cheeky Simple Syrup
*Mint leaves & spring for garnish
Seltzer
Method:
Add mint and simple syrup directly to the glass and muddle gently. Add tequila, lime, and ice, top with seltzer and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig.
*Want to amp the minty flavor up to 100? Swap in our Cheeky Mint Syrup for the Simple Syrup!
29. Tro-Pickle Margaritas
Excerpt from the cookbook, Grillo’s Presents PICKLED: 100 Pickle-Centric Recipes to Change Your Life
Ingredients:
2 cups (480 ml) crushed ice
1 cup (240 ml) tequila blanco
½ cup (120 ml) fresh lime juice
¼ cup (60 ml) Grillo’s pickle brine
¼ cup Pickle Simple Syrup (method below)
1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar
½ cup (120 ml) Grillo’s pickle brine
½ cup (120 ml) water
Lime wedges, for rimming the glasses and for garnish
1 cup (48 g) Tajin seasoning, for rimming the glasses
Pickle Simple Syrup Method:
In a saucepan, combine the sugar, brine and water, and bring to a boil. Whisk until the sugar fully dissolves. Allow the syrup to fully cool before using.
Margarita Method:
Fill a pitcher with the crushed ice, tequila, lime juice, pickle brine and simple syrup, and mix until cold. Rim the glasses with lime wedges and roll in the Tajin. Garnish each glass with a lime.
30. Ultra Apricot Sour
Ingredients:
2 oz. Tequila Herradura Ultra
½ oz. Apricot Liqueur
¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz. Monin Ginger Syrup
½ oz. White Peach Puree
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
1 egg white
Method:
Shake all ingredients together to mix. Shake again with ice to chill. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with edible petals.
31. Watermelon Margarita by Bribón Tequila
Ingredients:
2 oz Bribón Tequila Reposado
2 oz Watermelon puree
2 oz Grapefruit soda
Tajin & Chamoy (*for rimming)
Rim a rocks glass with Chamoy, then dip in Tajin seasoning (optional). Add Tequila and Watermelon to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain contents into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Grapefruit soda, and garnish with a watermelon slice or lime wedge. Enjoy!
32. Wolf Run
Ingredients:
2 oz Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila
0.75 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Pineapple Juice
0.75 oz Coconut Water
Method:
Build all ingredients in mixing tin over ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Paint half of chilled rocks glass with lime juice and dip into crushed smoked salt. Strain cocktail into chilled and salt crusted rocks glass over sphere ice with slice of jalapeño.
