National Tequila Day 2024 Is Here, Let Us Help You Celebrate #NationalTequilaDay

Mexico is known for its rich history, delicious cuisine, vacation resorts, and vast expanses of nature for all types of thrill seekers. The Southern North American country is also known for producing tequila and for National Tequila Day, we’ve put together a collection of cocktails and other options to help others celebrate. Like many of these national and international days of celebration, the roots are dubious at best but who would try to deeply theorize the point of having a day to celebrate sipping tequila? In my travels to Mexico, I’ve had some of the finest there is to offer but I’m more than certain I’ve just scratched the surface of what is available to the masses. I’ve explained in these pages before that tequila is indeed a mezcal —meaning it is a distilled beverage made from the agave plant all across Mexico. However, tequila can only be made within the state of Jalisco and only with the Blue Weber agave plant Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Mexico is known for its rich history, delicious cuisine, vacation resorts, and vast expanses of nature for all types of thrill seekers. The Southern North American country is also known for producing tequila and for, we’ve put together a collection of cocktails and other options to help others celebrate.Like many of these national and international days of celebration, the roots are dubious at best but who would try to deeply theorize the point of having a day to celebrate sipping tequila? In my travels to Mexico, I’ve had some of the finest there is to offer but I’m more than certain I’ve just scratched the surface of what is available to the masses.I’ve explained in these pages before that tequila is indeed a mezcal —meaning it is a distilled beverage made from the agave plant all across Mexico. However, tequila can only be made within the state of Jalisco and only with the Blue Weber agave plant according to law . This produces a sweeter, less earthy sip than other agave plants. Beyond tequila, you’ll also find agave-based spirits such as bacanora and sotol (technically not made from agave).While the Spirit.Ed column was established for me to nerd out about cocktails along with their history and variations, I do like having distilled spirits neat. Tequila is often consumed in the States via a shot glass lined with salt and a lime wedge and sometimes with a Mexican beer chaser. I’ve learned that tequila can and should be enjoyed neat as well, especially with a long dinner. I’ve become fond of anejo (or aged) tequila for my Old Fashioned cocktails or just to have a leisurely sip after a hearty meal. No matter how you like to enjoy tequila, we have cocktails, bottles, and other options below for all. Happy National Tequila Day and do be responsible when imbibing. — Photo: Getty

1. Agave Suave Source: Freehold Brooklyn Courtesy of Freehold Brooklyn Ingredients:

1.5 oz Cayéya tequila

5 oz Lime juice

1 oz Passionfruit mix*

2 Ginger coins

Ginger beer

*Passionfruit mix: equal parts passionfruit puree & Passoa passionfruit liqueur Instructions:

Add ginger coins to shaker, muddle to express ginger. Add lime juice, passionfruit mix, and Cayéya to tin. Shake with ice & strain into Tajin rimmed glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer & garnish with cucumber surfboard.

2. Archer Roose Batched Margarita Source: Archer Roose Ingredients:

3 Cans Archer Roose Pinot Grigio

12 Oz Limeade Concentrate

2 Cups Orange Juice

½ Cup Tequila (I’d suggest a blanco)

1 Lime

1 Orange

Sea Salt Method:

In a large pitcher combine Archer Roose Pinot Grigio, limeade concentrate, orange juice, and tequila. Add 3 cups of water – stir. Serve in a beautiful glass over fresh ice. Garnish with sea salt and slices of lime and orange.

3. Astral Margarita (RTS) Source: Astral Tequila I really enjoy making cocktails, probably more than drinking them but it does take a lot of time. Astral Tequila has a delightful RTS (ready to serve) margarita that’ll give you some valuable minutes of your day back as you celebrate any occasion.



Learn more here.

4. Batanga Source: Flecha Azul 2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

4 oz Cola

½ oz Lime Juice

Pinch of Salt Instructions: Rim your glass with salt. Add the lime juice and salt to a glass and fill with ice. Add Flecha Azul Blanco, top with Cola and stir. Enjoy!

5. Bayou Breeze Source: Tres Generaciones Tequila See Image For The Recipe



Courtesy of Tres Generaciones Tequila

6. Celebración Punch Source: Milagro Tequila Ingredients:

6 Parts Milagro Silver

12 Parts Guava Nectar (Pink)

1 Part Ginger Simple Syrup

3 Parts Lime Juice

Top With Club Soda (Top Chico) Or Prosecco

Lime Wheels

Candied Ginger

White Edible Flowers (Optional) Method: Pour all ingredients over a block of ice into a punch bowl and mix. top with soda or prosecco. garnish with lime wheels, candied ginger and white edible flowers (optional). The refreshing Celebración Punch is easy to make and the perfect batched option for National Tequila Day.

7. Classic Cuervo Margarita Source: Jose Cuervo Ingredients:

2 oz Cuervo Tradicional® Plata Tequila

1 oz Orange Liqueur

1 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Agave Nectar

Glassware: Rocks glass

Garnish: Lime wheel

Rim: Salt Preparation:

Run a lime wedge along the outer rim of a rocks glass. Dip the moistened rim into a dish of salt, fill with ice and set aside. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Salud!

8. Classic Paloma by Cutwater Source: Cutwater Created by: Justin Sajda Ingredients:

1 can of Cutwater’s Tequila Paloma

1 dash Grapefruit Bitters

2 drops Saline Solution

¼ oz Lime Juice

Grapefruit peel garnish (expressed, rolled up, and placed on top) Method:

Start by adding ice and saline solution to glass. Add a dash of grapefruit bitters and ¼ oz lime juice. Pour Cutwater Tequila Paloma over ice. Garnish with grapefruit peel.

9. Cristalita Source: Cazadores Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino

1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge

1/2 oz agave nectar

2 slices of lime

2 slices of lemon

2 slices of orange

2 cilantro sprigs

1 slice serrano chile Method:

In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.

10. DeLoma 75 Source: Deleon Tequila Ingredients:

1.5oz DeLeón Blanco

1oz Grapefruit Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

Top up with Champagne or Prosecco Method: Salt the rim of a champagne flute or highball glass and fill it

with ice. In a shaker with ice, mix DeLeón Blanco with the ingredients. Strain the mix into the prepared glass over ice. Top it with champagne or prosecco slowly. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.



Glass: Champagne or Highball Rimmed with Salt

Garnish: Grapefruit Twist

11. Don Daisy Source: Don Fulano Ingredients:

2 oz Don Fulano Blano or Reposado

.5 oz Dry Curacao

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz Agave Nectar

Slash Soda Water

Garnish with Seasonal Fruit or Mint (Optional) Method:

Add ingredients (except soda) into a cocktail shaker filler with ice and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Top with a splash of soda water and garnish.

12. Elevated Margarita by Mayenda Source: Mayenda INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Mayenda Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz Agave Syrup

0.75 oz Lime Juice

Hibiscus Powder Dusted Glass METHOD:

Fill a shaker with ice, add all ingredients together and shake. Strain into a shallow coupe glass.

13. La Planta Reposado Tequila Alternative Source: La Planta La Planta Reposado Tequila Alternative tequila,mocktail,spirit.ed,la planta DL La Planta is a new product that adds to the growing spirit-free or non-alcoholic drinks trend sweeping the nation. As someone who covers adult beverages, I love options like this for when I want to have the feel of a drink but none of the buzz. Made with agave and white button mushrooms, the brand intends for this product to be sipped on its own or mixed.



Learn more here.

14. Tequila Martini by PATRÓN EL CIELO Source: Patron Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes orange bitters Method:

Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, garnish with orange twist. Glassware: Martini or Nick & Nora/cocktail glass

Ice type: Cubed ice (for stirring)

Garnish: Orange “bee” twist

15. Mexican Margarita by Alma Finca Source: Alma Finca Ingredients:

¾ parts Alma Finca

1 ½ parts Tequila

¾ parts Lime Juice

¼ parts Agave Syrup

Salt Rim (optional)

Preparation: Add all ingredients with ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour over ice into a low ball glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

16. Mexican Fire Squad Source: Bribón Tequila Ingredients​:

2 oz Bribón Tequila Reposado​

5 dashes Angostura bitters​

¾ oz Raspberry Grenadine​

¾ oz Fresh lime juice​

Mint & blueberry to garnish​

​

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously​. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice​. Garnish with a mint sprig and couple blueberries and enjoy!

17. Mezcal Margarita Source: Mezcal Amarás Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal Amarás Espadín

1 oz Rosemary syrup

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Orange liqueur

Grapefruit ice cream

Garnish: Rosemary sprig Method:

Add rosemary syrup, lemon juice, and Mezcal Amarás Espadín to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Margarita glass over a grapefruit ice cream ball. Garnish with a rosemary sprig for an aromatic touch.

18. Natalie’s Pineapple Orange Passion Fruit Margarita Source: Natalie’s Juice Company Ingredients:

6 oz Natalie’s Orange Pineapple Juice

4 oz silver tequila

2 oz triple sec

1 oz lime juice

1 oz passion fruit juice

¼ cup fresh passion fruit seeds

1 tbsp coarse sea salt

Pineapple and orange slices, fresh passion fruit for garnish Method:

In a cocktail shaker combine all of the ingredients with the ice. Shake well for 30 seconds. Rim 2 glasses with lime juice and sea salt. Pour the margarita into 2 glasses and garnish with fresh orange slices, pineapple wedges, and half a passionfruit.|

19. Paleta-rita Source: Hornitos Ingredients:

2 parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Agave Syrup

1 Mini La Michoacana Paleta (Mango with Chamoy, Lime Paleta, Strawberry, etc.)

20. Paloma by Free AF Source: Free AF Of all the non-alcoholic offerings I’ve covered, Free AF tastes so much like the real thing that I always check the can. Check this out if you’re a free spirit who wants to remain spirit-free. Learn more here

21. Perfectly Spicy™ Margarita Source: Ghost Tequila Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

.5 oz Agave Nectar

.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)

Salt Rim & Lime Garnish Directions:

Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

22. RoséRita Source: Hampton Water INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Hampton Water

1 oz Tequila

½ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz Blanc Vermouth DIRECTIONS:

Run a lime wedge over the rim of a glass then dip in sugar and set aside. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into prepared glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a strawberry and lime wheel.

23. Safety Shot Source: Safety Shot Safety Shot is a product that bills itself as the first-ever producer designed to rapidly lower BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) with those claims backed by science. It might be a good bet for those who will be indulging on National Tequila Day and beyond. We’ll report back after we tried it ourselves. Learn more here.

24. Salty Dog Source: Pink House Alchemy Ingredients:

2 oz Casamigos Blanco

1 oz Pink House Alchemy Herbalicious Syrup

3 oz fresh grapefruit juice

Topo Chico

Fresh crack of salt Method:

Combine syrup and grapefruit juice in a glass with ice (use 2 oz syrup for a sweeter, more soda-like drink). Top with Topo Chico and a big crack of salt. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig.

25. Smoked Chili Old Fashioned Source: Tequila Herradura Ingredients: 2 parts Tequila Herradura Reposado

½ part Agave Nectar

1 dash Aromatic Bitters

1 dash Smoked Chili Bitters

Orange Peel

Chili de Arbol Method:

In a mixing glass, add liquid ingredients and top with ice. Strir to dilute the liquid. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice cubes. Garnish with a twisted orange peel and dried chili.

26. Solar Flare Source: Astral Tequila Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Reposado

0.75oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Homemade Grenadine

Over medium-high heat, combine 1 cup of pomegranate juice with one cup of sugar in a saucepan. Simmer until sugar is dissolved and cool.

2 Dashes Hot Sauce

Sparkling Wine to top

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Glassware: Rocks Glass



Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Reposado, lime juice, grenadine and hot sauce into an ice-filled shaker and shake for six to eight seconds. Add sparkling wine to the shaker and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

27. Spicy Cucumber Margarita Source: LALO INGREDIENTS:

2oz LALO Tequila

2oz Lime Juice

1.5oz Pineapple Juice

1/2 of a small cucumber

2-4 slices of jalapeno

1-2 tbsp agave syrup METHOD:

Rim edge of glass with lime wedge and dip in Tajín or salt. Add ingredients into a blender and strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño. Add ice and the cocktail mix and shake until chilled. Strain into glass and garnish with jalapeño slices.

28. Tequila Mojito Source: Cheeky Cocktails Ingredients

1.5 oz tequila

.75 oz Cheeky Lime Juice

.75 oz Cheeky Simple Syrup

*Mint leaves & spring for garnish

Seltzer Method:

Add mint and simple syrup directly to the glass and muddle gently. Add tequila, lime, and ice, top with seltzer and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig. *Want to amp the minty flavor up to 100? Swap in our Cheeky Mint Syrup for the Simple Syrup!

29. Tro-Pickle Margaritas Source: Grillo's Pickles Excerpt from the cookbook, Grillo’s Presents PICKLED: 100 Pickle-Centric Recipes to Change Your Life Ingredients:

2 cups (480 ml) crushed ice

1 cup (240 ml) tequila blanco

½ cup (120 ml) fresh lime juice

¼ cup (60 ml) Grillo’s pickle brine

¼ cup Pickle Simple Syrup (method below)

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

½ cup (120 ml) Grillo’s pickle brine

½ cup (120 ml) water

Lime wedges, for rimming the glasses and for garnish

1 cup (48 g) Tajin seasoning, for rimming the glasses Pickle Simple Syrup Method:

In a saucepan, combine the sugar, brine and water, and bring to a boil. Whisk until the sugar fully dissolves. Allow the syrup to fully cool before using. Margarita Method:

Fill a pitcher with the crushed ice, tequila, lime juice, pickle brine and simple syrup, and mix until cold. Rim the glasses with lime wedges and roll in the Tajin. Garnish each glass with a lime.

30. Ultra Apricot Sour Source: Tequila Herradura Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila Herradura Ultra

½ oz. Apricot Liqueur

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Monin Ginger Syrup

½ oz. White Peach Puree

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

1 egg white Method:

Shake all ingredients together to mix. Shake again with ice to chill. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with edible petals.

31. Watermelon Margarita by Bribón Tequila Source: Bribón Tequila Ingredients:

2 oz Bribón Tequila Reposado

2 oz Watermelon puree

2 oz Grapefruit soda

Tajin & Chamoy (*for rimming)



Rim a rocks glass with Chamoy, then dip in Tajin seasoning (optional). Add Tequila and Watermelon to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain contents into rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with Grapefruit soda, and garnish with a watermelon slice or lime wedge. Enjoy!