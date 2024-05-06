Imagine if every time a mother received a Mother’s Day gift, she exclaimed,” This is exactly what I needed!”. As a mother, I appreciate the significance of carefully curated gifts on this special day. Yes, it’s the thought that counts, but let’s be honest: mothers deserve to be celebrated with gifts that reflect their interests and likes.
RELATED: 12 Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos
While children’s drawings and DIY cards are always heartwarming, as adults, we have the opportunity to make Mother’s Day even more special. If you’re in a position to spend a little extra on your mother, mother figure, wife, or partner, consider this your cue to elevate your gift-giving game this year. And HelloBeautiful is here to guide you in this endeavor.
Mother’s Day gifts should be affordable, practical, and considerate. The goal is not to break the bank but to present Mom with something she will use and cherish. For example, buying your mother a plant may not be the best idea if she doesn’t have a green thumb. On the other hand, if traveling is her thing, then a cute tote bag is right up her alley.
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
These days, mothers have evolved into multifaceted human beings delving into self-care, entrepreneurship, fashion, and more. Gift ideas are endless, but with all of the Mother’s Day advertisements inundating our inboxes and social media timelines, gift shopping for this momentous occasion can be daunting. But we’ve got you covered. Let’s get Mom a gift that won’t be tossed into the storage room only to be brought out when the giver comes around.
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
11 Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Actually Use was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. For the Mom Who Is A FashionistaSource:Courtesy of Kurt Geiger
Denim is in (always), and what better way to honor the trend than by gifting your mother this stylish denim bag? If she loves a good slay, she will appreciate this purse. It’s versatile and will add spunk to any of her outfits.
2. For The Mom Who Loves Athleisure WearSource:Courtesy of SECONDLEFT
If your mother is always on the go, why not gift her a pair of quality leggings that she will fall in love with once she slides them up her leg? These luxury leggings feature a high waistband, sweat-wicking fabric, and a glute-contouring design.
3. For The Organized MomSource:Courtesy of Be Rooted
This gorgeous notebook and padfolio combination is for the mother who loves to write. Give her the gift of mental wellness, journaling, and organization so that Mom can release, manifest, and keep up with her daily tasks.
4. For The Mom Who Is All About Self-careSource:Courtesy of 111 Skin
Add these eye masks to her collection if your mother is into facials, skincare, etc. The Cryo De-Puffing Masks help to revitalize, reduce swelling and brighten so that your favorite girl can at least look like she got a full 8 hours of beauty sleep.
5. For The Mom Who Loves To ExerciseSource:Courtesy of Google
Get Mom motivated to work out with this Fitbit Charge 6 watch. She will be excited to walk and count her steps or sign up for a yoga class with this cool health tracker.
6. For The Mom Who Always Smells GoodSource:Courtesy of Bath & Body Works
If your mother is always smelling good enough to eat, this fabulous tote bag full of scents is a gift she will appreciate. This Bath & Body Works gift set consists of body Lotion, body wash, fine fragrance mist, wallflowers fragrance refill, butterfly trio wallflowers Plug and a 3-wick candle. And, to top the gift set off, the tote is reusable!
- Product comes inside a reusable tote bag
7. For The Mom Who Religiously Drinks Coffee/TeaSource:Courtesy of Cecilia's House
Most mothers love their hot beverages in the morning. Therefore, a glass mug with the affirming message, “It’s A Beautiful Day to be a Black Woman,” is the ideal gift that will have her sipping confidently.
8. For The Mom Who Rocks HatsSource:Courtesy of Mother Hats
A cute trucker hat that celebrates mothers by empowering them to feel strong and beautiful is a great gift for Mother’s Day. When she wears the hat, she will be reminded of her strength and your adoration for her.
9. For The Sneaker Head MomSource:Courtesy of Goat
Moms deserve cute shoes, too! These ASICS Gel NYC Smoke grey sneakers will have Mom hitting the streets in style. Not only are they fresh, but they are also comfortable – providing her with foot support and style.
10. For The Moms Who Prioritize Skin CareSource:Courtesy of My Glow With Flo
Give Mom the gift of great skin with this Bare Organic Shea Butter. Filled with natural ingredients that are antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory, her skin will be nourished and hydrated, and she will thank you.
11. For The Mom Who Values ConvenienceSource:Courtesy of Door Dash
This Mother’s Day, DoorDash is giving Moms a chance to win free babysitting for an entire year! While gifts are always welcomed, there’s nothing like having time to yourself as a mother. Click here to enter your mother in the drawing. And while you’re on the site, get her a gift card so that she can order take out or send herself some flowers!