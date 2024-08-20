Michelle Obama Speaks At The DNC, Dazzles Social Media
Michelle Obama spoke before the Democratic National Convention on its second night, moving the audience and social media users watching. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took the stage to address the audience in support of the Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and social media was inspired and moved by her words. Mrs. Obama took the stage as part of the trio of headliners closing out the second night of the convention, dressed in an impeccable navy blue dress as she came on after Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. She was greeted with a huge standing ovation by the crowd. “OK! We’ve got a big night ahead!” Obama said, telling them that it was the first time that she had been back in her native Chicago since her mother passed away. “I was not even sure if I would be steady enough to stand before you, but my heart compelled me to be here because of the sense of duty I feel to honor her memory. And to remind us all not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future.”
“Something wonderfully magical is in the air, isn’t it?” Obama asked before continuing: “A familiar feeling that’s been buried for far too long…the contagious power of hope!” The crowd would be rapturous with applause as she touted the attributes of Vice President Harris, imploring the crowd to join her in a call-and-response to support Harris by organizing and voting with the words “Do something!” The former First Lady would also speak about Harris’ commonalities with the American people, especially Black people and other people of color. “She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth.” Mrs. Obama also took time to knock Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump for his series of attacks on the vice president, referencing his chaotic NABJ appearance last month. “Who is going to tell him the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” she quipped. Social media users were enthralled by her words, with many noting her jabs at Trump and marveling over her poise. “Michelle Obama is literally Beyoncé, and I can’t explain it,” wrote one social media user Jasmyn in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Check out the responses to Michelle Obama’s DNC speech below.
was originally published on hiphopwired.com
