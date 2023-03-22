Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan are lighting up Hollywood with their dynamic roles and gorgeous looks. Last year, Majors dominated the box office with his stellar role as Jesse Brown in the action-packed film Devotion. Michael B. Jordan also received praise for his riveting onscreen performance in award-worthy flicks like Without Remorse and A Journal For Jordan.

Now, both heartthrobs star alongside one another in Creed III, where fans will see the actors face off against one another in the ring. Shirtless, might we add. In the film, Jordan’s character Adonis steps into the boxing ring for a long-awaited fight with childhood friend turned enemy Damian Anderson, played by Majors.

The sexiness will surely be on one hundred thousand trillion as we watch both stars bare their brawny muscles and chiseled physique throughout the action-packed film.

But here’s the funny part. Off-camera, Majors, and Jordan are actually best friends. You’ll often see the two talented stars dapping each other up on the red carpet or giving one another a brotherly hug when they stumble into each other at Hollywood events.

Earlier this week, Majors attended the unveiling ceremony of Jordan’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor shared a few sweet words about the Black Panther star’s incredible work ethic and genuine personality. Majors compared Jordan’s road to success to that of Hercules, telling the crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight:

“Michael, to me, represents a mythical character. I don’t think it’s an act of luck or an act of chance that so many people see him as Adonis [and] that he was cast as Adonis. He has taken this story and pushed it forward… I don’t think that’s a coincidence.”

“In my time with Mike — I like to say I’m new to the party — I’ve seen him fight in many rounds in many things,” the Lovecraft Country actor continued. “Sometimes it’s his body giving out in the day of shooting and him looking at me in the eye and saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s continue.’ When it’s hot, we’re tired, his empathetic agility is being pushed to its Nth degree. He’s gotta deal with my crazy a**, everybody pulling on him, and I’m giving him hell in [the ring], but he’s dealing with it with a mythic effort, with a god-like integrity.”

Last year, Jordan attended the Devotion premiere in Los Angeles to support his buddy Majors.

While stopping along the red carpet to pose for the cameras, Majors bumped into Jordan and exchanged an adorable hug. The two handsome pals traded a few jabs at one another in between.

Both celebs looked hotter than ever in their custom suits, too. Majors, 33, wore an oversized black custom suit on the red carpet, while Jordan, 36, opted for a black Fendi suit with satin trimming on the sides.

So, we know without a doubt the level of talent that Majors and Jordan possess on screen, but when it comes to their scorching looks, who truly reigns supreme? Let’s look back at some of the stars’ hottest moments, and you be the judge.

Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com