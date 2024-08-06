Listen Live
6 Fall Trends You Can Find At TJ Maxx And Marshalls

Published on August 6, 2024
Marshalls TJ Maxx fall trend forecast

Source: Marsha

I become painfully aware that summer is almost over whenever I go into a store and see the Fall trends lineup.  August commences hurricane season, which brings hot temperatures, lots of rain, and an influx of back-to-school and fall trend advertisements. Before you know it, we’re back into the hustle and bustle of the school year, officially marking the finale of our tropical season.
The end of summer evokes melancholy emotions, but they immediately vanish once I realize it’s time to explore options for my fall wardrobe. The autumn and winter months allow me to shine a spotlight on my staple pieces. Incorporating timeless clothing into your closet helps make the transition between seasons easier. On those days when the mornings are hot and the evenings are cool, default to the blazer in the back of your closet that is ready to become the focal point of your outfit. RELATED NEWS: These 8 Fall Jackets Will Have You Covered In Style 5 Transitional Athleisure Staples For Fall/Winter 7 Perfect Fall Fragrances For Cuddle Season
This season brings a refined vibe with an emphasis on classic silhouettes, leaving the loudness of the Y2K era behind us. Slowly brands are reintroducing slim cut pants to the conversation, after putting them on the sidelines for a few seasons. We’re also seeing an influx of the color green. From forrest green skirts to lime green ballerina flats, the hue takes up space this season.
Gucci RTW Fall 2024 - Runway

Source: WWD / Getty

Shopping for new clothes can feel overwhelming, especially if you don’t know what to look for. That’s why we’re highlighting the top 6 fall trends you’ll need this autumn, and we’re making it easier by sending you to a place that has it all. Marshalls and TJ Maxx offer everything you need to complete your wardrobe, regardless of season. See more fall trends captured below.

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Green and Leather

Green and Leather
Source: TJ Maxx

This fall, we’re ushering in the charming vitality of the color green and all things leather. Green garments took over the runways of Gucci and Miu Miu during their fall 24 shows, making the hue a must-have for the season. In addition, we saw an influx of leather pieces sashay down Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta’s runways. 

Shoshanna’s Rhea dress combines both trends by merging an olive green hue with a faux leather dress.  

2. Fancy Flats

Fancy Flats
Source: Marsha

These bold and dainty slingback flats are coming to Marshalls and TJ Maxx stores this fall. The chic design elevates your basic, everyday ballerina shoes. With these pointed-toe, slingback flats, which feature a green square ornament, you’ll spend most of your days telling inquiring minds where you purchased them.

3. Layered up

Layered up
Source: TJ Maxx

Fall weather is very unpredictable. It could be sunny one minute, breezy the next, and sweltering hot all in the blink of an eye. Layering your pieces can help you adapt to the weather, as it goes through it’s dicey mood swings.

Max Sport’s long-line duster coat with a faux fur collar adds a little personality to your ensemble while helping you adjust to the ever-changing temperatures.

 

4. Lets Get Earthy

Lets Get Earthy
Source: TJ Maxx

Earth tones make a profound statement as we switch to a more refined fashion palette. Browns, greens, tans, golds, and metallics are stepping in to extend classic looks for your inner minimalist. 

Anne Klein’s pull-on pleated satin crepe skirt is a timeless statement piece that should be in everyone’s closet. Dress it up with a sheer blouse, or dress it down with a graphic tee and denim jacket. This skirt is versatile, and its rich brown color adds an allure that screams fall.

5. Hats, Feathers, Jewels, Oh My!

Hats, Feathers, Jewels, Oh My!
Source: Marsha

No wardrobe is complete without the band of accessories that help tie the look together. This fall, expect to see lots of feather embellishments. Whether they’re hanging from your shoes or the hem of a skirt, the fancy addition adds a hint of class to your look. Bold statement necklaces will continue to thrive, and we’re seeing a wave newsboy hats having a moment. 

6 Fall Trends You Can Find At TJ Maxx And Marshalls

