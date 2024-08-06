6 Fall Trends You Can Find At TJ Maxx And Marshalls
1. Green and Leather
This fall, we’re ushering in the charming vitality of the color green and all things leather. Green garments took over the runways of Gucci and Miu Miu during their fall 24 shows, making the hue a must-have for the season. In addition, we saw an influx of leather pieces sashay down Proenza Schouler and Bottega Veneta’s runways.
Shoshanna’s Rhea dress combines both trends by merging an olive green hue with a faux leather dress.
2. Fancy Flats
These bold and dainty slingback flats are coming to Marshalls and TJ Maxx stores this fall. The chic design elevates your basic, everyday ballerina shoes. With these pointed-toe, slingback flats, which feature a green square ornament, you’ll spend most of your days telling inquiring minds where you purchased them.
3. Layered up
Fall weather is very unpredictable. It could be sunny one minute, breezy the next, and sweltering hot all in the blink of an eye. Layering your pieces can help you adapt to the weather, as it goes through it’s dicey mood swings.
Max Sport’s long-line duster coat with a faux fur collar adds a little personality to your ensemble while helping you adjust to the ever-changing temperatures.
4. Lets Get Earthy
Earth tones make a profound statement as we switch to a more refined fashion palette. Browns, greens, tans, golds, and metallics are stepping in to extend classic looks for your inner minimalist.
Anne Klein’s pull-on pleated satin crepe skirt is a timeless statement piece that should be in everyone’s closet. Dress it up with a sheer blouse, or dress it down with a graphic tee and denim jacket. This skirt is versatile, and its rich brown color adds an allure that screams fall.
5. Hats, Feathers, Jewels, Oh My!
No wardrobe is complete without the band of accessories that help tie the look together. This fall, expect to see lots of feather embellishments. Whether they’re hanging from your shoes or the hem of a skirt, the fancy addition adds a hint of class to your look. Bold statement necklaces will continue to thrive, and we’re seeing a wave newsboy hats having a moment.
