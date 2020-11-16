Ludacris Takes In Kid Raised As A White Supremacist In New Movie ‘The Ride,’ Twitter Reacts

Right on time for these divisive times in the country, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is starring in a new film that hopes to bridge the gap that divides us.

The “Southern Hospitality” rapper has teamed up with Amazon to tell the story of BMX legend John Buultjens in The Ride. In the film, Ludacris plays Eldridge Buultjens, who, along with his wife Marianna (Sasha Alexander), adopt John McCord, who was raised as a white supremacist and put into the foster care system after a racially charged incident.

Glasgow-born BMX star @JohnBuultjens has been reunited with his childhood social worker after more than 30 years. pic.twitter.com/LtmX352abu — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) August 20, 2019

The mixed-race couple’s relationship with their newly adopted child gets off to a rocky start mainly because Eldridge is Black. Eldridge finally gets through to his foster son when he buys him a bike, feeding into his love for extreme sports. The synopsis for the Alex Ranarivelo directed film reads as follows:

“Eldridge makes it his mission to overcome the challenges of John’s white supremacist upbringing and slowly begins to forge a relationship through his foster son’s fascination with extreme sports by giving John his first bike. Rooted by this newfound passion, the family builds a bond of mutual respect, love, and together they speed toward BMX glory and ultimately, redemption.”

Even though the movie is based on a true story, the film’s reception hasn’t been as warm. Black Twitter has already made up their mind on the movie, saying they are tired of seeing the Black people saving wayward white folks in film trope. Honestly, the story of this past presidential election.

After watching the trailer above, you can see some of the film’s reactions in the gallery below.

