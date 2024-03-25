Listen Live
Sports

LSU’s Mikaylah Williams Secures NIL Partnership With Jordan Brand

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike / Mikaylah Williams


Another big-name talent joins the Jordan Brand roster. On Friday, March 22, the Nike athletic sportswear subdivision announced LSU Women’s Basketball Guard and 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams as its latest signee.

Williams is currently with her fellow LSU Tigers teammates, hoping to bring home another national title from this year’s NCAA Tournament while taking care of her future by joining the Jordan Brand family.

With her signing, she joins NBA hoopers Brandon Ingram, Luka Dončić, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul,  Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, and MLB superstar and  New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and WNBA star Satou Sabally.

She is also the second college player to earn a NIL deal from Jordan Brand, joining UCLA guard Kiki Rice. The Nike subsidiary also blessed Kiyomi McMiller, a Rutgers commit with a NIL deal who became the first high school player with a deal with Jordan Brand.

In the comment section, her teammate Angel Reese congratulated her writing, “yessss 12skiii! who you know team got 4 players signed to a shoe deal??? i’ll waittt.”

Mikaylah Williams Is Excited To Rep Jordan Brand

In a statement, Williams expressed how exciting it was to join the Jordan brand: “Signing with the Jordan Brand is an incredible opportunity and a blessing because it allows me to inspire young girls and contribute to the growth of women’s basketball, marking another milestone achieved in my journey.”

 Williams had nothing but glowing words about the brand’s founder and the GOAT, Michael Jordan, noting, “When I think of MJ, I see his unwavering determination and work ethic, qualities I also pride myself on. As the saying goes, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,’ and that resonates deeply with me.”

There is no word on what kicks Williams will be rocking when she takes the court. LSU has an endorsement deal with Nike, so it definitely wouldn’t be a conflict when she does throw on some Js on her feet.

Congrats to Williams on securing the Jordan Brand bag.

LSU’s Mikaylah Williams Secures NIL Partnership With Jordan Brand  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

2. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

3. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

4. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

5. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

6. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

7. Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand Source:Mikaylah Williams

Mikaylah Williams x Jordan Brand jordan brand,nike,mikaylah williams

Trending
News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Beauty

Long-time Beauty And Hair Influencer Jessica Pettway Dies From Cancer

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

News

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Reveals Her Number One Hair Care Tip While Gushing Over The Talented Filmmakers Of Her ‘Queen Collective’

Style & Fashion

Chlöe Bailey, Fantasia And Wendy Osefo Rock LaQuan Smith’s Keyhole Twisted Gown

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close