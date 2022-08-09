Recap: LL Cool J Revives Rock The Bells Festival In NYC With A Star-Studded Lineup Of Rap Legends

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-hop is in a constant state of metamorphosis, finding new ways to reinvent itself with each passing era. However, there’s no denying the golden age from the mid ’80s to late ’90s that helped solidify rap as the most lucrative genre in music today.

That legacy was honored to the highest degree in New York City this past Saturday (Aug 6) as rap legend LL Cool J officially revived the long-running Rock The Bells Festival in his hometown of Queens with help from a handful of other masters behind the mic that assisted in making hip-hop history once again.

While it definitely occurred on one of the hottest days the Big Apple has seen this summer, RTB Fest 2022 proved to be worth the new tan lines and never ending beads of sweat produced by everyone who packed out the 13,000 capacity venue. From attendees getting their grub on in the hip-hop-themed Trill Mealz Food Court hosted by Southern rap king Bun B — his Trill Burgers were amazing! — to VIPs keeping it cool in lounge areas with a nonstop flow of alkaline water and games of cornhole, overall the stadium was filled with smiles of all ages from left to right.

That’s not even considering the actual performances!

Each act that touched the big stage at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday performed like they knew it was for a special occasion. DJ Mister Cee assisted Queens native Large Professor in opening up the festivities, which was followed by back-to-back stage-rocking sets from the likes of Digable Planets, Onyx and Havoc with help from DJ Scratch, Rick Ross, Dipset’s own Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones, Jadakiss alongside The LOX, N.O.R.E. with an assist from DJ Butchrock and his War Report partner Capone, Fat Joe and Remy Ma killing it side-by-side, Lil Kim looking phenomenal and bringing out the bro Lil Cease, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star with easily the most eclectic set of the night and Ice Cube putting a stamp on his GOAT status all before an unforgettable headlining set from LL Cool J.

Getting help on the turntables from longtime associate DJ Z-Trip, the Mr. Smith emcee came out the gate with theatrics by literally rising from the floor only to be surrounded by pyrotechnics and visuals that lit up a still-packed stadium going into midnight. His set included a few surprises, from hosting a “live mixtape” that featured fellow early rap pioneers like Kool G Rap to a special “appearance” by pop diva Jennifer Lopez via a pre-recorded video of her singing their 2002 chart-topper “All I Have.”

Overall, Rock The Bells Festival 2022 was one for the books that gave a reminder of where hip-hop is from and why you simply can’t forget the classics. We certainly won’t be forgetting this epic night in rap history any time soon, and absolutely can’t wait to do it all again. Until next year!

Take a look below at our exclusive view from Rock the Bells Festival 2022:

