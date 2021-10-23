HomePosted On The Corner

Lil Nas X Expertly Trolls Super Saiyan Homophobic Rapper Boosie, Again

Lil Nas X is a master when it comes to his own social media marketing, and is straight-up elite when it comes to trolling his faux-nemesis Boosie. The Baton Rouge rapper responded with a homophobic rant after Nas X said they had collaborated on song, which anyone with sense knew was totally make believe.

But nevertheless, since the “Old Town Road” rapper lives rent-free in Boosie’s head, the homophobic rapper reacted maybe worse than most people would expect. Boosie took to Twitter, and it was all bad.

“STOP TROLLING ME F*GGOT LOL” tweeted Boosie in all caps, so you know he was big mad. “A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*CK N GETTIN F*CKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

https://twitter.com/BOOSIEOFFICIAL/status/1451996938124005383

On cue, many are clutching their pearls at Boosie saying Nas X should commit suicide. We’re not condoning the rhetoric, but did they really expect anything less considering Boosie’s blatant hatred? And while he can chalk it up to seeking a foul insult than actually wishing Lil Nas X end his own life, Boosie did go too far no matter how many passive-aggressive “LOL’s” he tossed in.

But what’s really going to happen? Despite all the lip service to cancel culture latest, no one actually gets canceled. We imagine Lil Nas X is somewhere laughing at the guy, unbothered.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep reactions to Boosie’s twitter fingers in the gallery.

