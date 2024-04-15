Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Published on April 15, 2024

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Source: R1 / R1


Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.

Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!

 

